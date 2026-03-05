Attorney for Family of Mason Alexander Charged with Felony Theft

Source: WISH-TV

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The attorney retained by the family of Mason Alexander is facing criminal charges.

James “JD” Masur, of Indianapolis, was charged in June with theft, criminal mischief, and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle after the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said he removed evidence from a wrecked car without permission.

Alexander, 18, was the former Hamilton Southeastern High School football player who died in a car crash on March 1, 2025. Trey Williams is charged as the driver in that fatal crash from a year ago. He’s scheduled to plead guilty to reckless homicide on Tuesday, March 11.

Trey Williams (Source: WISH-TV)

Court documents state that Masur was working for Alexander’s mother when he reached out to the uncle about going to the wrecked car at Miller’s Towing in Noblesville. Masur wanted to retrieve the “black box” from the car that Williams was driving, which belonged to his father.

According to Hamilton County deputies, the uncle then reached out to them to question the legality of getting into the vehicle. The sheriff’s office said they never permitted Masur to search the car.

Chief Deputy John Lowes of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office told WISH-TV that this is the first time he’s ever seen something like this happen with an attorney.

“I think it was just a little puzzling that someone would do that,” he said.

The charges against Masur are not expected to affect Alexander’s case or Williams‘ sentencing.

“Fortunately, very luckily, it didn’t impact our evidence in that case,” said Hamilton County Prosecutor Josh Kocher.

Masur now faces potential prison and disbarment. Legal experts say his actions may have exposed the Alexander family to criminal liability and could affect future civil lawsuits.

Masur has a jury trial set for July 15.