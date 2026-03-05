Tony Katz WIBC 2nd 3/5/26: Supply Chains, Blumenthal, Rodney
Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/5/26: Supply Chains, Blumenthal, Rodney
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
Supply chain disruptions – https://www.ibj.com/articles/supply-chain-disruptions-from-the-iran-war-could-raise-prices-for-drugs-electronics-and-more?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Stolen Valor Blumenthal says that Trump’s actions are unconstitutional
Today on the Marketplace: Rodney Dangerfield board game
Hamilton SE Superintendent resigns as a result of progressivism in the school district
