Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd 3/5/26: Supply Chains, Blumenthal, Rodney

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/5/26: Supply Chains, Blumenthal, Rodney

Tony Katz: Supply Chains, Blumenthal, Rodney

Published on March 5, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

Supply chain disruptions – https://www.ibj.com/articles/supply-chain-disruptions-from-the-iran-war-could-raise-prices-for-drugs-electronics-and-more?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Stolen Valor Blumenthal says that Trump’s actions are unconstitutional

Senate Judiciary Committee 11/14
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Today on the Marketplace:    Rodney Dangerfield board game

Hamilton SE Superintendent resigns as a result of progressivism in the school district

