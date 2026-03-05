Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/5/26: IND Vendors, Spain, Kurds, REM

Tony Katz: IND Vendors, Spain, Kurds, REM, Picket Fences

March 5, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

Indianapolis airport welcoming new food vendors

Airport Memorabilia
Source: Indianapolis International Airport / Indianapolis International Airport

Time to rethink who are allies are

Kurds joining the fight

“Protesting” US Marine veteran taken down by Capitol Police and Sen Tim Sheehy

His arm was broken

Thursday Music Moment: R.E.M. – Driver 8

ARTIST: REM

SONG: Driver 8

ALBUM: Fables of the Reconstruction

YEAR: 1985

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Picket Fences

