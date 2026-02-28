BARGUMENTS: Biggest Jerks In Movie History

Is a hot a sandwich? Who is the ultimate superhero? These are the real debates the average American can truly get behind.

Here at the Hammer and Nigel show, we like to take a moment every once in a while, to debate something only your buddies would have over a couple of beers on a laid-back Friday afternoon. We were inspired by our friend, Dan “Bass” Levy to have our own Barguments – arguments you would have at a bar!

Today’s hot topic is all about the d-bags in film history. We discuss who we think is the ultimate jerk in movie history from 80 iconic characters to comedy legends, check out our picks below.