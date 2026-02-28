Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

BARGUMENTS: Biggest Jerks In Movie History

Published on February 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Is a hot a sandwich? Who is the ultimate superhero? These are the real debates the average American can truly get behind.

Here at the Hammer and Nigel show, we like to take a moment every once in a while, to debate something only your buddies would have over a couple of beers on a laid-back Friday afternoon. We were inspired by our friend, Dan “Bass” Levy to have our own Barguments – arguments you would have at a bar!

Today’s hot topic is all about the d-bags in film history. We discuss who we think is the ultimate jerk in movie history from 80 iconic characters to comedy legends, check out our picks below.

Let us know who we should add to the list!

Overbearing boss Bill Lumbergh, Office Space

Bully Biff Tannen, Back to the Future

Walter Peck, Ghostbusters

Stef, Pretty in Pink

The worst brother Derek, Step Brothers

Ernie McCracken, Kingpin

Chet Donnelly, Weird Science

Sack Lodge, Wedding Crashers

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Pacers Sign Guard Quenton Jackson to 3-Year Contract

Bloomington tornado damage
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS Meteorologists Confirm Three Tornadoes Across Indiana

NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine
Local  |  John Herrick

Fernando Mendoza: “Whatever Team Drafts Me, I’m Grateful”

Moderate to Heavy Rain Next Week
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Light Snow Possible This Weekend in Indiana, Rain Next Week

Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Be Bold and Get Cold: 27th Polar Plunge Wraps Up in Indy March 5-7

Trey Williams
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Plea Deal Filed for Driver Who Killed HSE Football Star

Central Library in Indianapolis, Indiana
Local  |  Staff

Central Library in Indianapolis Closed for Inside Repairs

Perjury and counterfeiting charges
Local  |  John Herrick

Former Clark County Probation Department Employee Arrested on Felony Perjury and Counterfeiting Charges

drugs seized
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD Seizes Nearly 40 Pounds of Drugs After Traffic Stop, Chase

Lugar Plaza
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Lugar Plaza Becomes Park, Indy Police Make Arrests

Rick Snyder
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Key Police Legislation Under Discussion, FOP Says

Nicholas Gulley
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family to Remove Henry County Inmate from Life Support This Afternoon

State Rep. Andrew Ireland
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Rep. Ireland Backs Immigration Cooperation Bill, Wants ICE in Indy

Mike Braun Signs Bill
Local  |  John Herrick

Bill Signed by Governor Braun to Finance and Build Chicago Bears Stadium in Indiana

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close