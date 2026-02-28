BARGUMENTS: Biggest Jerks In Movie History
Is a hot a sandwich? Who is the ultimate superhero? These are the real debates the average American can truly get behind.
Here at the Hammer and Nigel show, we like to take a moment every once in a while, to debate something only your buddies would have over a couple of beers on a laid-back Friday afternoon. We were inspired by our friend, Dan “Bass” Levy to have our own Barguments – arguments you would have at a bar!
Today’s hot topic is all about the d-bags in film history. We discuss who we think is the ultimate jerk in movie history from 80 iconic characters to comedy legends, check out our picks below.
Overbearing boss Bill Lumbergh, Office Space
Bully Biff Tannen, Back to the Future
Walter Peck, Ghostbusters
Stef, Pretty in Pink
The worst brother Derek, Step Brothers
Ernie McCracken, Kingpin
Chet Donnelly, Weird Science
Sack Lodge, Wedding Crashers