Was The State Of The Union A Turning Point In American Politics?

President Trump's speech was a masterclass in messaging, but it was the Democrats' reaction that stole the show

Published on February 27, 2026

  • Democrats contributed to the contrast Trump created between his positivity and their divisive rhetoric.
  • Tony Katz's first-hand account provided a fascinating glimpse into the event's dynamics.
  • Democrats still lack an uplifting, policy-driven message of hope, according to the analysis.
President Trump Delivers The State Of The Union Address
Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Was The State Of The Union A Turning Point In American Politics?

Last night’s State of the Union address was a moment of truth for the American people. President Trump’s speech was a masterclass in messaging, but it was the Democrats’ reaction that stole the show. Tony Katz is joined by Ed Morrissey of HotAir.com to break down the implications of the State of the Union and the Democrats’ response.

As Tony puts it, “The Democrats don’t know how to react, they don’t know how to deal with the situation in the room.” But what exactly did they do wrong? Ed Morrissey explains, “They walked completely into the contrast that Trump was trying to create. They contributed to the contrast.” The contrast, of course, was between the President’s message of positivity and the Democrats’ negative, divisive rhetoric.

One of the most striking moments of the episode came when Tony shared his own experience of being in the room during the State of the Union. He recalled, “I was there, I was on the backside, I was behind Trump for the day of the Union, which, by the way, how dare you, Mister President, me front and center?” Tony’s account of the event was a fascinating glimpse into the dynamics of the room.

But the episode wasn’t just about the State of the Union. Ed Morrissey and Tony also discussed the Democrats’ counter-programming efforts, which included a bizarre response from Robert De Niro. As Tony observed, “He looks like the guy who was an extra on the ad for something about shingles.” The image of De Niro’s dour expression was a perfect illustration of the Democrats’ tone-deaf approach.

The conversation also touched on the topic of regime change in Venezuela. Ed Morrissey explained that the capture of Nicolas Maduro was a significant development, but it’s only the first step towards actual regime change. He noted, “It’s an organized crime case, and it’s going to be tried in federal court.” The question, of course, is whether the regime will crumble or find a way to survive.

Throughout the episode, Tony and Ed engaged in a lively discussion about the implications of the State of the Union and the Democrats’ response. They touched on topics ranging from the politics of Venezuela to the Democrats’ messaging strategy. As Tony put it, “The Democrats still don’t have a message of uplift. They still don’t have a message of policy. They still don’t have a message of hope.”

If you’re interested in understanding the State of the Union and the Democrats’ response, this episode is a must-listen. Tony Katz and Ed Morrissey offer a nuanced analysis of the events and their implications for American politics. So, tune in to hear their insights and join the conversation.

Listen to the “Was The State Of The Union A Turning Point In American Politics?” discussion in full here: 

Listen to the show in full here:  

Watch the show here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

