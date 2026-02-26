Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 2/26/26: Jim Banks, Biden Spying, Dems Midterms
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
Senator Banks introduces the Delilah Law, banning Illegal Aliens from getting CDLs
Biden regime caught spying on Patel and Wiles
Price of beef is still too high
Thursday Music Moment: Nina Simone – I put a spell on you
ARTIST: Nina Simone
SONG: I Put A Spell on You
YEAR: 1965
What’s that TV Theme Song? Cagney and Lacey
Will State of the Union hurt the Dems in the midterms?
