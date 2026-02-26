Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 2/26/26: Jim Banks, Biden Spying, Dems Midterms

Tony Katz: Jim Banks, Biden Spying, Dems Midterms

Published on February 26, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

Senator Banks introduces the Delilah Law, banning Illegal Aliens from getting CDLs

Biden regime caught spying on Patel and Wiles

Price of beef is still too high

Thursday Music Moment: Nina Simone – I put a spell on you

ARTIST: Nina Simone

SONG: I Put A Spell on You

YEAR: 1965

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Cagney and Lacey

Will State of the Union hurt the Dems in the midterms?

U.S. President Donald Trump Addresses Joint Session Of Congress
Source: China News Service / Getty

