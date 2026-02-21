Survivor of Fatal Jay County Crash Sues Semi Driver, Truck Companies

Listen Live
Survivor of Fatal Jay County Crash Sues Semi Driver, Companies

A man driving a van who was involved in a fatal crash earlier this month in Jay County is suing the semi-truck driver and associated trucking companies.

Published on February 21, 2026

Current image: A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.

JAY COUNTY, Ind. — The driver of a van involved in a fatal crash with a semi-truck in Jay County a few weeks ago is suing the driver and three trucking companies.

On Thursday, a lawsuit was filed by Donald Stipp, the man who was taking a group of Amish men in his van to another location when a semi struck them. Four people died in the crash and another three were seriously hurt.

The lawsuit alleges negligence, punitive damages, and illegal hiring practices, with Stipp seeking to be financially compensated for severe injuries from the crash.

Mentioned in the lawsuit are the truck driver and three Illinois-based companies, AJ Partners LLC, KG Line Group Incorporated, and Tutash Express Incorporated.

The driver of the semi, Bekzhan Beishekeev, is a 30-year-old Kyrgyzstan national. He has since been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is currently being held in the Boone County Jail in Kentucky.

