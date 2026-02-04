Listen Live
4 Killed, Others Seriously Injured in Head-on Crash in Jay County

The Indiana State Police is investigating a head-on collision from Tuesday involving a semi and a van where four people were killed and multiple others suffered life-threatening injuries.

Published on February 4, 2026

JAY COUNTY, Ind. — Four people were killed and several others were injured in a head-on crash involving a semi in northeast Indiana.

The crash occurred on Tuesday, just before 4 p.m., near State Road 67 and Country Road 550 East in Jay County.

According to the Indiana State Police, a semi tractor-trailer was traveling east on State Road 67 near County Road 550 East and failed to stop for a slowed semi tractor-trailer. The eastbound semi then swerved into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a full-size van.

The crash resulted in the deaths of four people and serious or life-threatening injuries to multiple others.

The Indiana State Police is assisting the Jay County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation and the Jay County Coroner will confirm the identities of the victims.

