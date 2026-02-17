Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz Today

What Do The Latest Inflation Numbers Mean For The Average American?

Published on February 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Economy growing at 5% due to Trump policies, but tariffs and spending are concerns.
  • Credit card debt over $1.2 trillion, higher-income Americans falling behind on payments.
  • Market not overly concerned about inflation report, looking at earnings and AI impact instead.
US bank notes
Source: Peter Dazeley / Getty

What Do The Latest Inflation Numbers Mean For The Average American?

In this episode of Tony Katz Today, Tony Katz is joined by Dr. Matt Will, an economist from the University of Indianapolis, to discuss the latest inflation numbers and what they mean for the economy. With the Consumer Price Index (CPI) coming in at 2.4% annually, it’s tempting to think that inflation is under control. But Tony’s not buying it.

“I refuse to accept three point six percent inflation,” Tony says. “It’s still too high.” He’s not alone in his skepticism, as Dr. Will agrees that the core inflation rate, which excludes food and energy prices, is still elevated at 3.6%. The producer price index (PPI) is also a concern, coming in at 6%.

So, what’s behind these numbers? Dr. Will points out that the economy is growing at almost 5% due to President Trump’s policies, including the rescinding of the Obama-era Endangerment Finding, which was a major contributor to inflation. “Good Trump is growing the economy,” Tony says, “but we still have to deal with the tariffs and government spending.”

The market’s reaction to the inflation numbers is telling. “The market’s not paying a lot of attention to this report,” Tony notes, “because it didn’t move the needle.” Instead, investors are looking at other indicators, like earnings and the impact of AI on the economy. “We’re gonna move along and look at other things,” Tony says.

But what does this mean for the average American? Dr. Will points out that credit card debt is now over $1.2 trillion, and Americans with higher incomes are starting to fall behind on payments. “This is not a ticking time bomb,” he says, “but it’s a problem.” Tony agrees, emphasizing the need for patience and caution.

The conversation also touches on the recent EPA announcement, which Tony sees as a positive step towards deregulation. “This is a fantastic move,” he says, “but we still have to deal with the tariffs and government spending.” Dr. Will notes that the market is a realist, looking at the data and seeing both the good and the bad.

As the conversation comes to a close, Tony emphasizes the importance of staying focused on the bigger picture. “We’re doing all the right things,” he says, “but we just need to be patient.” Dr. Will agrees, pointing out that the economy is complex and that progress takes time.

If you’re interested in understanding the state of the economy and what it means for your wallet, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Tony Katz and Dr. Matt Will break down the numbers and offer insights on what’s next for the economy.

Listen to the discussion “What Do The Latest Inflation Numbers Mean For The Average American?” in full here: 

Listen to the show in full here:  

Watch the show here: 

Archived episodes here

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jaelin Kauf (Gold) And Elizabeth Lemley (Bronze) Set New Standard In New WInter Olympic Event

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz, Fastest Man On Ice, Breaks Olympic Record During 500M Olympic Gold Win

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Kaillie Humphries Armbruster Secures Bronze In Women's Monobob

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Elana Meyers Taylor, 41, Cements Herself In Olympic History With Gold Medal Run

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

At 54, Rich Ruohonen Becomes Oldest American Winter Olympian in Historic Debut

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Kenneth Johnson Mugshot
Local  |  Staff

Suspect Caught In Beech Grove Shooting, One Officer Has Died

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Arrested for Impersonating Department of Correction Officer

Ripley County Fatal Crash
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Madison Man Killed in Ripley County Crash

Erin Houchin with Police
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Election Integrity and Lower Costs Top Houchin’s Weekly Hill Report

N/A
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Grocery Store “Note Scam” Spreading Across Central Indiana

Soil Testing
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Offers Free Soil Testing for Farmers

Crash
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: High‑Speed Chase Ended in Rollover, Fire

Hendricks County
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Arrests Made in Hendricks County Death of 11-Year-Old

Indiana falls to Illinois
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Stall in Second Half, Fall to #8 Illinois 71-51

A photo of Hannah Ginther
4 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

How Noblesville Girl Overcame Having “Half a Heart” to Become Riley Champion

Indy Eleven New Jerseys
Local  |  WISH-TV

Indy Eleven Unveils New Look for 2026 Season

NWS Weather 2-15-26
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Temperature Warm-Up + Rain and Wind Chances

Alicia Hughes
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

High School Secretary in Union City Arrested

Carmel, Indiana Is A City To Experience
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

ICE Plans for Carmel Office

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close