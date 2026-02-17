Listen Live
Close
Sports

Kaillie Humphries Armbruster Secures Bronze In Women's Mono...

Kaillie Humphries Armbruster Secures Bronze In Women's Monobob

At 40 years old, the bobsled icon slid her way to a bronze medal in the Women's Monobob at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, capturing her fifth career Olympic medal.

Published on February 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Winter Olympics 2026
Source: picture alliance / Getty

Kaillie Humphries Armbruster Secures Bronze In Women’s Monobob

Kaillie Humphries Armbruster continues to redefine what is possible on the ice.

At 40 years old, the bobsled icon slid her way to a bronze medal in the Women’s Monobob at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, capturing her fifth career Olympic medal.

This podium finish is about so much more than hardware; it is a celebration of longevity, motherhood, and sheer grit.

Less than two years after welcoming her first child, Humphries Armbruster returned to the most elite stage in winter sports and proved she hasn’t lost a step.

She stood on that podium not just as an athlete, but as a mother who refused to believe that starting a family meant the end of her reign.

“You get a lot of people that like to write you off as soon as you reach 40,” she said after the race. “It’s all downhill from there is what you hear.” But today, she silenced those critics.

Throughout the competition, she remained a fierce contender.

Sitting in third place going into the final heat, she held her nerve on the icy track, crossing the finish line with a time of 3 minutes, 58.05 seconds.

Kaillie Humphries Armbruster Secures Bronze In Women's Monobob was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jaelin Kauf (Gold) And Elizabeth Lemley (Bronze) Set New Standard In New WInter Olympic Event

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz, Fastest Man On Ice, Breaks Olympic Record During 500M Olympic Gold Win

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Kaillie Humphries Armbruster Secures Bronze In Women's Monobob

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Elana Meyers Taylor, 41, Cements Herself In Olympic History With Gold Medal Run

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

At 54, Rich Ruohonen Becomes Oldest American Winter Olympian in Historic Debut

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Kenneth Johnson Mugshot
Local  |  Staff

Suspect Caught In Beech Grove Shooting, One Officer Has Died

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Arrested for Impersonating Department of Correction Officer

Ripley County Fatal Crash
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Madison Man Killed in Ripley County Crash

Erin Houchin with Police
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Election Integrity and Lower Costs Top Houchin’s Weekly Hill Report

N/A
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Grocery Store “Note Scam” Spreading Across Central Indiana

Soil Testing
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Offers Free Soil Testing for Farmers

Crash
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: High‑Speed Chase Ended in Rollover, Fire

Hendricks County
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Arrests Made in Hendricks County Death of 11-Year-Old

Indiana falls to Illinois
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Stall in Second Half, Fall to #8 Illinois 71-51

A photo of Hannah Ginther
4 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

How Noblesville Girl Overcame Having “Half a Heart” to Become Riley Champion

Indy Eleven New Jerseys
Local  |  WISH-TV

Indy Eleven Unveils New Look for 2026 Season

NWS Weather 2-15-26
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Temperature Warm-Up + Rain and Wind Chances

Alicia Hughes
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

High School Secretary in Union City Arrested

Carmel, Indiana Is A City To Experience
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

ICE Plans for Carmel Office

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close