Man Arrested for Impersonating Department of Correction Officer

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — The Frankton Police Department said on Monday a man was arrested for impersonating a police officer during a traffic stop.

Police said on social media that an officer pulled over the man for holding his cellphone while driving. The officer asked the man for his driver’s license and registration, but instead, he handed over a badge and a prison ID and said he was an officer for the Department of Correction (DOC).

Police checked it out, called the DOC, and found out the man never actually worked for them.

The man later said he’d been fired from the department in October 2025. He was then taken to the Madison County Jail.