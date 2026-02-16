Listen Live
Close
Local

Man Arrested for Impersonating Department of Correction Officer

The Frankton Police Department said on Monday a man was arrested for impersonating a police officer during a traffic stop.

Published on February 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — The Frankton Police Department said on Monday a man was arrested for impersonating a police officer during a traffic stop.

Police said on social media that an officer pulled over the man for holding his cellphone while driving. The officer asked the man for his driver’s license and registration, but instead, he handed over a badge and a prison ID and said he was an officer for the Department of Correction (DOC).

Police checked it out, called the DOC, and found out the man never actually worked for them.

The man later said he’d been fired from the department in October 2025. He was then taken to the Madison County Jail.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

At 54, Rich Ruohonen Becomes Oldest American Winter Olympian in Historic Debut

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Chloe Kim Settles for Silver, Misses Historic Third Olympic Gold

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Madison Chock And Evan Bates Shine With Silver In Ice Dance At Winter Olympics

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jessie Diggins Battles Through Injury To Claim Bronze In 10km Freestyle

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz Breaks Olympic Record and Wins Gold in Men’s 1000m Speed Skating

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Arrested for Impersonating Department of Correction Officer

Ripley County Fatal Crash
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Madison Man Killed in Ripley County Crash

Erin Houchin with Police
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Election Integrity and Lower Costs Top Houchin’s Weekly Hill Report

N/A
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Grocery Store “Note Scam” Spreading Across Central Indiana

Soil Testing
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Offers Free Soil Testing for Farmers

Crash
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: High‑Speed Chase Ended in Rollover, Fire

Hendricks County
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Arrests Made in Hendricks County Death of 11-Year-Old

Indiana falls to Illinois
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Stall in Second Half, Fall to #8 Illinois 71-51

A photo of Hannah Ginther
4 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

How Noblesville Girl Overcame Having “Half a Heart” to Become Riley Champion

Indy Eleven New Jerseys
Local  |  WISH-TV

Indy Eleven Unveils New Look for 2026 Season

NWS Weather 2-15-26
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Temperature Warm-Up + Rain and Wind Chances

Alicia Hughes
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

High School Secretary in Union City Arrested

Carmel, Indiana Is A City To Experience
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

ICE Plans for Carmel Office

Evansville Meth
Local  |  Staff

Nearly 50-Pound Meth Seizure Has Evansville Man Facing Federal Charges

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close