Prevent Child Abuse Indiana Discusses Prevention Over Intervention

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The release of the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) 2024 Annual Report of Child Abuse & Neglect Fatalities in Indiana has brought a stark reality into focus: the state continues to face a heartbreaking number of child deaths due to maltreatment. However, among the sobering data, there’s a growing call from advocates to fundamentally shift the conversation from tragedy and intervention to proactive prevention.

The report, a critical annual review, found that DCS investigated 276 child deaths in 2024 where abuse or neglect was suspected. Of these, a shocking 59 deaths (21%) were directly caused by caregiver maltreatment – a slight increase from 56 in the previous year. Young children remain disproportionately vulnerable, with 71% of fatalities involving children aged 3 or younger.

“Every one of these deaths represents not just a statistic, but a child, a family, and a community impacted forever,” stated Nicholle Probst, Senior Director of Childhood Development and Safety at Prevent Child Abuse Indiana (PCAIN). “The report helps us understand what’s happening so we can focus on prevention and ensure fewer children are harmed in the future.”

Key Findings from the 2024 DCS Report:

*Overall Fatalities: 59 confirmed fatalities due to caregiver maltreatment (18 abuse, 41 neglect).

*Age Vulnerability: 71% of confirmed victims were age 3 or younger.

*Location: In 73% of cases, the child died in their own home.

*Geographic Concentration: Marion County recorded the highest number of child fatalities with 10 deaths, which Probst notes aligns with population density.

*Perpetrators: Biological parents were identified as responsible in 81% of alleged perpetrator cases.

*Risk Factors: Common caregiver stressors included insufficient income, unemployment, substance abuse, and a personal history of abuse or neglect within the family.

*Prior DCS Involvement: Approximately 25% of victims had a prior substantiated DCS case, indicating known, ongoing risk.

*Causes of Death: “Death by weapon” (including a caregiver’s hands or body part) accounted for 20% of cases, alongside asphyxia, drowning, poisoning/overdose, malnutrition/dehydration, and medical neglect.

The Distinction Between Intervention and Prevention

A crucial point Probst emphasized is the often-misunderstood role of the Department of Child Services. “Sometimes people get confused that DCS is there to help before something bad has occurred. And that’s not the way that Child Protective Services in general across the country is set up,” Probst clarified. “They are an intervention agency. They are there to take action once abuse or neglect has occurred.”

This distinction highlights the critical role of community organizations like Prevent Child Abuse Indiana. “Where we as Prevent Child Abuse Indiana and or communities really need to step in is when we’re identifying that families are at risk and how can we wrap around them? And how can we support them?” Probst urged. “We’re the ones as community members, as nonprofit organizations, to really step in and provide support when families are struggling so that serious incidences don’t occur.”

Probst points to the common caregiver stressors identified in the report—insufficient income, unemployment, substance abuse, and personal trauma—as areas where community support can make a tangible difference.

PCAIN’s Proactive Approach: “Eyes on the Child” Campaign

In response to pressing issues, PCAIN has launched its “Eyes on the Child” campaign, focusing on two critical areas: water safety and online exploitation.

Water Safety: Preventing Silent Tragedies

Unintentional drowning remains a leading cause of death for young children. In Indiana, 127 children under 18 died from drowning between 2018 and 2023.

“It just takes a couple of inches of water for a baby or a toddler to tip over into a tub that maybe he didn’t drain all the way after bath time and for them to drown,” Probst explained, debunking common misconceptions. “It doesn’t take as much as what you think of like open water… also, drowning incidents aren’t loud. It’s not a big, loud, splashy, screaming for help scenario. It’s silent.”

To address this, PCAIN developed the Water Watcher Badge. “It is a clear way to identify who is responsible for watching the kids,” Probst said, demonstrating the bright orange lanyard. “It ensures that person is fully engaged, not impaired by drugs or alcohol and or distracted by electronic devices.” PCAIN also provides water safety trainings, even advising parents on practical tips like choosing brightly colored swimsuits that are easily visible underwater.

Online Exploitation: Navigating an Evolving Threat

The digital landscape presents continuously evolving dangers for children. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline received over 20 million reports of suspected online child sexual exploitation in 2024, with alarming increases linked to generative AI. In Indiana, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received over 7,500 CyberTips related to solicitation and exploitation in 2021.

“The hard thing about digital safety is that it is always evolving,” Probst acknowledged. “And so, you just, as like a parent or a caregiver, have to be always diligent and always open with your children as well.”

PCAIN emphasizes two key strategies for parents:

Educate Children on Red Flags: Kids need to recognize warning signs like strangers asking for their age, location, family schedules, relationship status, demanding images, or insisting on moving to private messaging platforms. “Even those simple red flags of like, ‘Oh, where do you, where do you live at?’ If they’re maybe on like an anonymous gaming platform type thing, it’s like, well, why do they need to know the location? Right,” Probst elaborated.

Parental Due Diligence:

This includes monitoring online activity, setting device restrictions, and fostering open communication. Probst suggested asking simple, organic questions like, “What was your favorite thing you did online today?” and establishing “lo-fi” rules, such as using laptops only in common living spaces.

PCAIN partners with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to offer both adult-facing and child-specific internet safety trainings.

Community Involvement: The Power of Prevention

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana operates as a division of The Villages of Indiana, one of the state’s largest nonprofit agencies dedicated to family and child services, supporting 10,000 children and families annually through programs ranging from foster care and adoption to telehealth and family preservation.



PCAIN’s work is largely conducted through a network of approximately 50 volunteer-led local councils across the state. “That is like the biggest way that we do our work is by working closely with these councils across the state,” Probst said.

How to Get Involved:

Join a Local Child Abuse Prevention Council: Connect with grassroots efforts in your community via PCAIN’s website (pkain.org).

Schedule a Training: Organize free abuse prevention trainings for your agency, school, or group.

Advisory Committee: Those with expertise in prevention-related topics are encouraged to join PCAIN’s advisory committee.

Child Abuse Prevention Month (April): Participate in kickoff events at the Indiana Statehouse and check PCAIN’s website for a statewide calendar of prevention events.

Steps for Prevention 5K: Register for the annual 5K on April 18th to honor prevention advocate Matt Breiman and support PCAIN’s efforts.



“I think that’s the hard thing about a lot of these fatalities, right? Is that like they’re preventable. They’re all preventable,” Probst concluded. “It’s just having the education, the awareness, and the resources to prevent them.”

Anyone who has reason to believe that a child is a victim of child abuse or neglect must make a report. You can report concerns anonymously by calling the Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-800-5556, which is available 24/7.

To watch and learn more about this interview click here: https://www.johnettecruz.com/post/preventing-child-abuse-before-it-starts-lessons-from-indiana-s-latest-data