Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz Today

Holiday Sales Report, The Market & Tariffs

Holiday Sales Report, The Market & Tariffs

Despite the mixed signals, the market isn't to overreacting

Published on February 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Holiday sales data shows flat growth, but could reflect consumer shifting spending, not overall slowdown.
  • Market rises due to lower treasury yields and strong earnings, suggesting consumer resilience.
  • Actual inflation rate is below 1%, lower than the 3.6% expectation, indicating inflation may not be as high as perceived.
Tourists lined up by the Charging Bull Statue
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Holiday Sales Report, The Market & Tariffs

On Tony Katz Today: The economy is a complex and ever-changing beast, and it’s easy to get caught up in the noise. But what’s really happening beneath the surface? In this episode of our podcast, we’re joined by Dr Matt Will, an economist at the University of Indianapolis, to break down the latest numbers and offer some much-needed clarity.

One of the most striking statistics from recent reports is the holiday sales data, which showed a disappointing flat sales number in December. But, as Dr Will points out, “not everything means what a headline means.” He explains that while people may have spent more on luxury goods, they didn’t necessarily spend more overall, which could indicate a slowdown in consumer spending.

This data contradicts some of the more positive GDP numbers we’ve seen lately, and it’s a red flag for the economy. “When you break down the GDP, so, yeah, it’s flat,” Doctor Will says. “We were at $737 billion dollars of sales retail sales in November, and we were at $735 billion dollars of retail sales in December.” The core data, which removes energy and housing, shows a negative 0.1% growth, indicating a slowing economy.

But, as Dr Will notes, “one month of December is not necessarily indicative of the entirety of an economy.” There could be a variety of reasons why holiday sales were down, such as people waiting to spend their money on other things or thinking that things will turn around in six months. And, as he points out, “people should not overreact” to this one report.

Despite the mixed signals, the market didn’t seem to overreact, with the Dow continuing to rise. Dr Will attributes this to two main factors: treasury yields and earnings. “Treasury yields are down, Everybody believes (Kevin Warsh)… okay, this guy’s gonna get confirmed. Treasury rates are gonna get cut, so this is this is good.” Additionally, earnings reports from companies like Taiwan’s Semiconductor, Gucci, and Coca-Cola showed strong growth, with Coca-Cola’s profits up 23% for the year.

This is a significant development, as Coca-Cola is a bellwether indicator of the economy. “Coca-Cola is one of those regular stable 5-6% per year growth,” Doctor Will explains. “They had the ability to significantly increase their price, they didn’t increase their sales. It was a normal increase in sales, but they were able to have pricing power not just because of inflation, but because the consumer was willing to pay it.” This suggests that the consumer is still spending, which contradicts the retail sales data.

As we discussed the economy, we also touched on the topic of inflation. Dr Will noted that the current expectation is for a 3.6% inflation rate for the year, which would be a significant increase. However, he also pointed out that the true inflation rate, as measured by the National Bureau of Economic Research, is actually below 1%. This is a crucial distinction, as it suggests that the inflation rate may not be as high as we think.

If you’re interested in getting a clearer understanding of the economy and what’s really driving the numbers, this episode is a must-listen. Doctor Will offers a nuanced and insightful look at the data, and helps us cut through the noise to get to the heart of the matter

Listen to the “Holiday Sales Report, The Market & Tariffs” discussion in full here: 

Listen to the show in full here:  

Watch the show here: 

Archived episodes here

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ashley Farquharson Wins Bronze In Women’s Luge, Secures Rare U.S. Medal

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Korey Dropkin And Cory Thiesse Win Historic Silver In Mixed Doubles Curling

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Alex Hall Claims Silver in Slopestyle Skiing at 2026 Winter Olympics

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ben Ogden Breaks Team USA’s 50-Year Medal Drought In Cross-Country Skiing

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jackie Wiles And Paula Moltzan Win Bronze In Women’s Alpine Skiing Team Combined

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
IMPD Patrol Car
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

2 Injured in Shootings Near Northeast Indy Apartment Complex

Gov. Braun Calls for Tougher Controls on Social Media
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Braun Seeks Tighter Social Media Rules as Child Exploitation Tips Surg

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

New Federal Charges Filed Against Suspect in Death of Hailey Buzbee

AUTO: JUN 19 Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Dallara, Dixon to be Inducted Into IMS Hall of Fame

Million Meal Movement
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Million Meal Marathon Aims to Pack 1 Million Meals in One Day

Transgender pride flags
Local  |  Staff

Indiana BMV Ends Gender Marker Changes on State IDs

Cameron Love Arrested
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Illinois Man Convicted for Burger King Armed Robbery in Indy

Aidan Borowicz
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana Man Stationed at Fort Bragg Arrested for Child Exploitation

Ahkil
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family Files Civil Rights Suit Against Schools Over Medical Neglect

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Senate Committee Approves AMBER Alert Expansion

The Indiana ICAC Task Force
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

ISP Grows ICAC Task Force to Over 500 Officers to Protect Kids

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Indy Hit‑and‑Run Kills Person

Veterans' Day ceremony in Chicago
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Reports: Bears, Illinois Close to Deal on New Stadium Site

FCI Terre Haute
Local  |  Staff

FBI Investigating Inmate’s Death at FCI Terre Haute

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close