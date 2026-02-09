Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

IMPD Officer Heard Threatening Life Of Juvenile

The recent video of an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer threatening a juvenile’s life during a traffic stop has sparked widespread concern and debate. The officer’s use of the phrase “I will blanking kill you” has raised questions about the training and protocols in place for IMPD officers. Tony Katz discussed the incident, the officer’s actions, and the broader implications for community-police relations.

The officer’s statement, captured on video, has been widely condemned by IMPD, with the department stating that the language used does not reflect their standards or values. However, the incident has also highlighted the need for a more nuanced discussion about police training and the use of force. As IMPD’s Internal Order of Police, Rick Snyder, notes, “concerns have been expressed about the language used by the officer… we don’t have the full story and we don’t know what God said before we got to that moment.”

The officer’s actions have been criticized for escalating the situation, rather than de-escalating it. The juvenile in the vehicle was not listening to the officer’s instructions, but the officer’s response was seen as disproportionate.

Listen to the “IMPD Officer Heard Threatening Life Of Juvenile” discussion in full here: