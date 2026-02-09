Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

IMPD Officer Heard Threatening Life Of Juvenile

Do we want a society where you don't have to listen to law enforcement?

Published on February 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Blurred Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

IMPD Officer Heard Threatening Life Of Juvenile

The recent video of an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officer threatening a juvenile’s life during a traffic stop has sparked widespread concern and debate. The officer’s use of the phrase “I will blanking kill you” has raised questions about the training and protocols in place for IMPD officers. Tony Katz discussed the incident, the officer’s actions, and the broader implications for community-police relations.

The officer’s statement, captured on video, has been widely condemned by IMPD, with the department stating that the language used does not reflect their standards or values. However, the incident has also highlighted the need for a more nuanced discussion about police training and the use of force. As IMPD’s Internal Order of Police, Rick Snyder, notes, “concerns have been expressed about the language used by the officer… we don’t have the full story and we don’t know what God said before we got to that moment.”

The officer’s actions have been criticized for escalating the situation, rather than de-escalating it. The juvenile in the vehicle was not listening to the officer’s instructions, but the officer’s response was seen as disproportionate.

Listen to the “IMPD Officer Heard Threatening Life Of Juvenile” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:   Leftist Gene Wu states that minorities need to rise up against the “same oppressor”

Today on the Marketplace:    Chain mail shirt and hood.

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Redemption Monday – Friday Night Lights

Tony misses again.

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio     

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis Local News - Crime Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

USA Advances To First-Ever Gold Medal Game In Mixed Doubles Curling

14 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 15 Winter Olympic Athletes Of All-Time

7 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA’s Stellar Performances Secure Gold On Olympic Figure Skating Team Event

2 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

2026 Winter Olympics  |  Nick Cottongim

Lindsey Vonn In Stable Condition After Being Airlifted A Second Time At Winter Olympic Games

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
Indiana State Police symbol
Local  |  Staff

Indiana State Police Called to Investigate Death at Noble County Jail

Plainfield Police
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Plainfield Police Department Temporarily Closed

Erin Houchin with Police
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Rep. Erin Houchin Highlights Tax Relief, and Government Funding

Police lights
Local  |  John Herrick

Fatal Crash Reported on Indy’s Near East Side

Ilisa Shlesinger photo
Local  |  John Herrick

Iliza Shlesinger to Take Part in Comedy Fundraiser at Butler University

Green Family Foundation Behavioral Health Center
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Hancock Health Dedicates New Green Family Behavioral Health Center

Upcoming weather ahead
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Warmer Temperatures Expected This Week in Indiana

Indianapolis Fire Department
Local  |  WISH-TV's Cat Sandoval

Beech Grove Church Holds Sunday Service After Friday Fire

Nick McKinley
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Nick McKinley Elected to Indiana State Senate, Replacing Andy Zay

IMPD
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD: Body Found in Burned-Out Car Being Investigated as Homicide

Blurred Police Lights
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

17-Year-Old Boy Shot and Killed by Police in Elkhart

Plainfield High School Walkout
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

A Student’s Perspective On The Plainfield Walkout

NWS: Warmer Temps 020826
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Warmer Temps, Snow Begins to Melt

The Missing Struggle
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Hoosier Families Gathered for Missing Loved Ones

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close