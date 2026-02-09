Listen Live
Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 2/9/26: IMPD, Bannon, Epstein, Trump

Tony Katz: IMPD, Bannon, Epstein, Trump

Published on February 9, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

A video has sparked controversy online as an IMPD officer can be heard threatening a juvenile’s life during a traffic stop

Why did Steve Bannon interview Jeffrey Epstein

Trump win in the 5th Circuit regarding alien removal efforts

Fetterman expects that DHS will be shutdown.

Bitcoin crash

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Redemption Monday

Tony misses again.

Who’s running the schools

