Nick McKinley Elected to Indiana State Senate, Replacing Andy Zay

Nick McKinley has been chosen to finish Andy Zay’s term in the Indiana State Senate after Zay decided in December to step down and take a position with the IURC.

Published on February 9, 2026

Nick McKinley
Source: Nick McKinley for State Senate

MARION, Ind. — Nick McKinley has been elected to the Indiana State Senate to represent District 17.

Republican precinct committeemen chose McKinley to fill the term of Senator Andy Zay, who resigned in December to take a job with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission after being appointed to that post by Gov. Mike Braun.

“I am grateful for the confidence Republican precinct committeemen have placed in me to represent our district in the State Senate,” McKinley said on Saturday. “I am ready to get to work and to serve our communities with integrity, ensuring our district has strong, conservative representation at the Statehouse.”

After starting careers in technology and business operations and as a police officer in South Bend, McKinley moved to Marion to open up an insurance and financial services business. There, he also served as an At-Large City Councilman and City Council President, and was Chairman of the Grant County Republican Party.

McKinley will complete the rest of Zay’s term, which expires in November. He will be sworn in on Monday and will also appear on the Republican Primary ballot in May.

“Indiana families deserve leaders who put public safety first, respect taxpayers, and understand how government decisions affect everyday life,” McKinley said. “My focus will be on steady leadership that protects our communities, defends Hoosier values, and keeps government accountable.”

District 17 includes Grant, Huntington, and Wabash counties.

