Finalists Announced for Seats on State’s Utility Regulatory Commission

INDIANAPOLIS — Nine people have been announced as finalists for the three open seats on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).

On Thursday, the state’s Utility Regulatory Nominating Committee said they reduced their pool of applicants down from 47 to a list of Joshua Bain, Bob Deig, Nathan Cazee, Christopher Lewis, Carolene Mays, Anthony Swinger, Alfonso Vidal, Elizabeth Walker, and Sen. Andy Zay.

Indiana’s secretary of Energy and Natural Resources and chair of the nominating committee Suzanne Jaworowski said they “had an extremely difficult time” cutting down the list of applicants due to so many bright candidates.

The three that will end up being chosen will oversee Indiana’s electric, gas, water and telecommunications rates. This comes at a time where Hoosiers are growing more concerned about rising electricity costs.

By law, the IURC must serve as “an advocate of neither the public nor the utilities.”

The recommendations now go to Gov. Mike Braun who will decide which candidates to appoint. The commission must also be made up of members of both political parties.

It’s not clear how soon Gov. Braun will make his selections on who will fill the open seats.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)