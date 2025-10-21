Listen Live
Local

Applicants Will Be Interviewed for Indiana Utility Openings

22 Applicants to be Interviewed Next Week for Indiana Utility Regulator Openings

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Duke Energy
WISH-TV

STATEWIDE–The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Nominating Committee’s members met in executive session Monday and reviewed 47 applications for three open seats on the five-member commission. Twenty-two people will be interviewed, they announced — including one sitting state senator.

After the public interviews next week, the committee will forward a slate of recommendations to Gov. Mike Braun. He’ll select new commissioners for four-year terms.

The IURC is charged with ensuring that utilities provide safe, reliable service at just and reasonable rates. It is “an advocate of neither the public nor the utilities,” according to its website.

When regulated utilities want to hike customer bills, they go to the commission for permission. The IURC can also regulate construction projects, asset acquisition, financing, bonding, environmental compliance plans, service territories and more.

Braun has suggested it has leaned too far in one direction.

“Ratepayers, I think, have taken the brunt of it,” he told reporters last month, after opening IURC applications. He called the affordability uproar “very analogous to what we went through on property taxes.”

Braun wants new appointees to focus on ratepayers, affordability and supply.

The commission can’t have more than three members of the same party, according to Indiana Code. Braun, a Republican, will fill two GOP openings and one Democratic vacancy. He’ll also have to choose who will chair the agency.

The jobs come with salaries of $152,000.

The 12 Republican finalists are:

  • Alfonso Vidal, a southern Indiana businessman
  • Andy Zay, who has served portions of northeast Indiana in the state Senate since 2016
  • Anthony Swinger, a 25-year employee of the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor
  • William Herrick, president of Midwest Energy Partners LLC
  • Robert Lugar, an assistant commissioner with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
  • Christopher Lewis, a technical advisor for the IURC
  • Christopher Baggott, a central Indiana businessman who co-founded ClusterTruck and ExactTarget
  • Cory Voight, an assistant chief deputy in the Office of Attorney General
  • Joshua Bain, an Indianapolis City-County Council member
  • Michael Dora, state director at Farm-to-Power
  • Michael Neal, who formerly served as executive director of the Indiana Board for Depositories and assistant to the State Treasurer
  • Nathan Cazee, a southern Indiana resident who works for air quality company Daikin Applied

The 10 Democratic finalists are:

  • Matthew Kappus, deputy consumer counselor at the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor
  • Phillip Casey, a Midwest public utility, regulatory, energy, renewables and solar attorney
  • Alexander Jorck, a Bloomington executive at a solar company
  • Robert Deig, former state senator and Posey County politician
  • Carolene Mays, a small businesswoman and former state representative who previously served on the IURC
  • Christina Hale, a former state representative with experience in small business ownership
  • Clayton Miller, a central Indiana attorney who focuses on utilities
  • Elizabeth Walker, an attorney for the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency
  • Kiley Adolph, a global consultant from northeast Indiana who previously ran for Congress
  • Matthew House, an engineer for the city of Anderson
SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - State Government Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Casino gambling roulette awaiting gamblers and tourist to spend money
Local

Casino Workers Strike

Kam Jones
Local

Indiana Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Arrested Monday

Rainfall Amounts
Local

NWS: Showers and Storms Could Be Strong in Indiana This Weekend

Higher Life Smoke Shop
Local

Indy Smoke Shop Owner Responds to Recent Raid

Mark Sanchez Booking Photo
Local

Judge to Allow Cameras Inside Courtroom for Sanchez Case

Men's legs in white cotton socks on a white background. Men's feet in new socks. White background with space for text.
Education

Parents Strip Down To Make A Point At School Board Meeting

Pick up Truck that Hit Jeff G.
Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close