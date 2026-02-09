Left's refusal to cooperate with ICE and DHS has led to changes in Minnesota's sanctuary city policies.

ICE can now withdraw 700 agents from Twin Cities due to local law enforcement's newfound cooperation.

Left's radical stance on issues like defunding police, ICE has alienated many voters, impacting midterm chances.

The Left Has Overplayed Their Hand on ICE

Tony Katz is joined by Ed Morrissey of HotAir.com to discuss the latest developments in the world of politics. The conversation centers around the Left’s overplaying their hand on issues like immigration and sanctuary cities, and how this approach is ultimately leading to their downfall.

Tony and Ed dive into the recent events in Minnesota, where the Left’s narrative on the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti has been thoroughly debunked. Ed explains that the Left’s refusal to cooperate with ICE and the Department of Homeland Security has been a major factor in the recent changes in Minnesota’s policies. “Trump has forced Minnesota out of its sanctuary city policies,” Ed says. “Prior to Operation Metro Surge, Minnesota refused to cooperate with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol.”

The conversation also touches on the recent announcement by Tom Homan, the former Director of ICE, that the agency can withdraw 700 agents from the Twin Cities due to the local law enforcement’s newfound cooperation with ICE. Ed notes that this is a significant development, as it shows that the Left’s overplaying their hand on immigration has led to a shift in the narrative. “The Left cannot have this,” Ed says. “The Left believes in destroying their enemy until their enemy is dead.”

Tony and Ed also discuss the ongoing debate over immigration reform, including the recent continuing resolution in Congress. Ed notes that the Left’s demands for judicial warrants on any arrests are unlikely to pass, as this is an administrative process that doesn’t require judicial warrants. “Administrative warrants are all they need,” Ed explains.

One of the key takeaways from this episode is the importance of understanding the Left’s tactics and how they can be used against them. Ed notes that the Left’s overplaying their hand on issues like immigration and sanctuary cities has led to a backlash, and that this trend is likely to continue. “The Left always overplays their hand,” Ed says. “They could have gotten traction on the issue of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, but they overplayed it.”

The conversation also touches on the upcoming midterms and how the Left’s overplaying their hand on immigration may impact their chances. Ed notes that the Left’s radical stance on issues like defunding the police and ICE has alienated many voters, and that this trend is likely to continue. “The Democrats are way out of line with the thrust of the electorate as it stands right now,” Ed says.

If you’re interested in understanding the latest developments in the world of politics and how the Left’s overplaying their hand is leading to their downfall, this episode of Tony Katz Today is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Tony and Ed’s insightful discussion on the topic and learn more about the implications of the Left’s overplaying their hand.

