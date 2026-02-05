Listen Live
Close
Local

NWS: Snow Expected Again on Friday, Precipitation Next Week

Published on February 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Light Snow accumulations
Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–More snow is supposed to arrive across Indiana both Thursday and Friday.

“The best chance for an inch of snow or more is going to be further to the northeast. So if you’re in the Muncie or Fort Wayne region, you’re more likely to see impactful snow,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Updike says the snowfall totals will be less the further south you go.

“In Indianapolis, we’re right on that fringe of where we could see some snow, but it might be transition into a mix with some freezing rain. As far south as Bloomington to Terre Haute could get some light ice accumulation,” said Updike.

Warmer temperatures are supposed to arrive next week.

“You could see temperatures approaching 33 to 35 degrees. That will help melt stuff. We have a potential to see temperatures in the 40s come Monday and Tuesday. That will do a big number on our snow depth and help melt it,” said Updike.

Forecasters are also keeping an eye on next week because it looks precipitation of some kind will fall in Indiana again during that time.

“It appears to be a more active pattern coming up, but it’s still too early to tell if it’s going to be on the warmer side with rain or the colder side with snow,” said Updike.

Related Tags

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  John Herrick

Fishers Police Believe Hailey Buzbee is Dead, Ohio Man In Custody

Ryan Mears WISH TV responding to Braun
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Ryan Mears is A Disgusting Human Being

Hammer and sickle on a red background . Concept of communism, political symbolism, history, propaganda, and revolutionary movements.
4 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Carmel and Noblesville Schools Go Left

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Body of Hailey Buzbee Found in Perry County, Ohio

4/26/2006 Photo by Krissy Krummenacker 200600900 Former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference before the Caron Foundation award dinner Wednesday, April 26, 2006, at the Sheraton in Wyomissing.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Notre Dame Football Legend Lou Holtz Enters Hospice Care

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Questions Rise Over Braun’s Role in Mid-States Corridor Project

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

ICE Protest - students walk out
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Plainfield Schools Warn Students Ahead of Planned ICE Walkout

Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee.
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Turning Point Announces Halftime Show Line-Up

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  John Herrick

Jim Banks: “Alex Pretti Was No Hero”

TOPSHOT-CHINA-POLITICS
Tony Katz Today  |  Producer Karl

Was There A Coup In China?

Kegan Kline mugshot
Local News  |  Donnie Burgess

News Media Cameras Not Allowed in Courtroom for Kline’s Sentencing

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Bigfoot might be here
Lifestyle  |  Staff

Former Marine Describes Bigfoot Encounter on Restricted US Base

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close