NWS: Snow Expected Again on Friday, Precipitation Next Week

Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–More snow is supposed to arrive across Indiana both Thursday and Friday.

“The best chance for an inch of snow or more is going to be further to the northeast. So if you’re in the Muncie or Fort Wayne region, you’re more likely to see impactful snow,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Updike says the snowfall totals will be less the further south you go.

“In Indianapolis, we’re right on that fringe of where we could see some snow, but it might be transition into a mix with some freezing rain. As far south as Bloomington to Terre Haute could get some light ice accumulation,” said Updike.

Warmer temperatures are supposed to arrive next week.

“You could see temperatures approaching 33 to 35 degrees. That will help melt stuff. We have a potential to see temperatures in the 40s come Monday and Tuesday. That will do a big number on our snow depth and help melt it,” said Updike.

Forecasters are also keeping an eye on next week because it looks precipitation of some kind will fall in Indiana again during that time.

“It appears to be a more active pattern coming up, but it’s still too early to tell if it’s going to be on the warmer side with rain or the colder side with snow,” said Updike.