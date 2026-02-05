Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 2/5/26: Anti ICE leftists, Iran, Plainfield
Anti ICE leftists enforcing borders
Iran talks salvaged
Trump says the Ayatollah should be worried – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-iran-ayatollah-khamenei/2026/02/04/id/1244899/
….yet nuclear talks resume – https://www.axios.com/2026/02/04/iran-nuclear-talks-canceled-witkoff
Mamdani, like all Progressives/Communists, is a fool who will get people killed – https://nypost.com/2026/02/04/us-news/heart-pounding-bodycam-footage-shows-moment-nypd-cop-shoots-knife-wielding-man/
Tony’s voice is shot. Going to tap out.
Thursday Music Moment early
James Brown – Get on the Good Foot
ARTIST: James Brown
SONG: Good Foot
ALBUM: Get On The Good Foot
YEAR 1972
Plainfield schools to block walkouts.