Plainfield Schools Warn Students Ahead of Planned ICE Walkout

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Plainfield Community School Corporation has sent a formal notice to families and students ahead of a planned student-organized walkout scheduled to take place this week, warning that participants could face consequences if they disrupt the school day.

In the letter, sent to parents and posted online by the district, Superintendent Andy Allen emphasized that while students have the right to express themselves, the district’s priority remains academic instruction and student safety during school hours. The notice outlines possible consequences for students who leave class without permission to participate in the protest. They say if students decide to protest on Friday, there will be no exceptions to those expectations.

The potential walkout is part of a broader wave of student activism seen across Indiana in recent days. Hundreds of students in other area schools have already staged walkouts to protest actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and federal immigration policy, with participants carrying signs and chanting as they left classrooms to voice their concerns.

Social media posts and community accounts suggest strong feelings among student organizers, with some messages emphasizing support for undocumented classmates and expressing frustration with national policy decisions.

The school corporation says the intent of the district’s notice is not to silence students but to ensure that discussions around civic issues occur in a way that does not interrupt the learning environment. They encouraged families to talk with their students about appropriate ways to express their views and reminded them that any absence during the walkout could count as unexcused unless otherwise authorized.