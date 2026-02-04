Listen Live
Prosecutor, Faith Leaders Address Indy ICE Impact

Published on February 4, 2026

Published on February 4, 2026

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears
INDIANPOLIS –A clergy group is pushing back against federal immigration enforcement, calling for Indianapolis to keep ICE out of the city. Their monthly meeting this week focused entirely on the issue, with Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears leading the discussion.

On Tuesday, the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance hosted a community breakfast at the Jewel Event Center in Indianapolis.

Mears told the group that if ICE shows up in Indianapolis, he wants the community and local agencies aligned on how to respond. He said, “We need to make sure we’re all on the same page about what the expectation of the police department is, what the expectation of the prosecutor’s office is… which means we could be prosecuting federal officials.”

He also argued that ICE agents have violated people’s constitutional rights, saying he never expected to face questions about what to do “when people are literally being swept off our streets based on how they look.”

New IMPD Chief Tanya Terry also spoke, saying her officers will protect people’s rights during protests or any encounters with immigration enforcement. “Our police department is here to serve every member of our community, regardless of their immigration status, background or anything else,” she said.

People at the meeting shared worries about federal actions and how they affect immigrant communities, but the main focus was on what local leaders would do if ICE operations stepped up in Indianapolis.

