Proposed Fed chair change could control inflation through interest rate cuts and asset sales.

Economy has both promising and troubling signs, with manufacturing growth but also rough first half of 2026.

Uneven economic impacts, with some thriving while many struggle with rising costs and widening income gap.

The Economy: A Mixed Bag of Good and Bad News

In this episode of Tony Katz Today, we’re joined by Dr. Matt Will, an economist at the University of Indianapolis, to discuss the current state of the economy. We dive into the latest news and trends, and explore what they mean for the future.

One of the biggest stories in the news right now is the nomination of Kevin Warsh to replace Jerome Powell as the head of the Federal Reserve. Dr. Will shares his thoughts on what this means for the economy, saying, “The market believes that Kevin Warsh will control inflation, and that’s why we’re seeing a positive reaction in the market.” He explains that Warsh’s plan to cut interest rates and sell off assets on the Fed’s balance sheet is a dual approach that’s likely to be successful in controlling inflation.

But what about the economy’s overall performance? Dr. Will notes that while some indicators are looking good, others are still cause for concern. He points out that the first six months of 2026 have been “rough,” with a lot of uncertainty due to the ongoing trade tensions and the impact of tariffs. However, he also notes that there are some positive signs, such as the recent growth in manufacturing.

We also discuss the economy’s impact on everyday people, including the rising cost of living and the widening income gap. Dr. Will notes that while some people are doing well, many others are struggling to make ends meet. He says, “I think the worst decision is a great move, and I believe it’s going to lower prices going into the midterms.” He’s referring to the potential for Trump’s economic policies to have a positive impact on the economy but also acknowledges that there are risks involved.

Another topic we explore is the state of Disney’s stock and the company’s performance. Dr. Will shares his analysis of the company’s financials, pointing out that while Disney’s theme parks are doing well, its streaming services are not. He notes that the company’s revenue from licensing its content is much higher than its revenue from theme parks. He says, “I think the CNBC reporting is just reproducing the public relations release from Disney. It doesn’t have a deep dive.”

Throughout our conversation, Dr. Will provides valuable insights into the economy and its impact on our daily lives. He offers a nuanced view of the current state of the economy, highlighting both the good and the bad news. If you’re interested in understanding the economy and how it affects you, this episode is a must-listen.

