Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter!

Punxsutawney Phil, the world’s most famous groundhog, has once again taken center stage for the annual Groundhog Day celebration.

Published on February 2, 2026

Punxsutawney Phil Looks For His Shadow On Groundhog's Day
Source: Jeff Swensen / Getty

Groundhog Day 2026: Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter!

Punxsutawney Phil, the world’s most famous groundhog, has once again taken center stage for the annual Groundhog Day celebration in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

On this frosty February morning, tens of thousands of eager spectators braved single-digit temperatures to witness the beloved tradition at Gobbler’s Knob.

As the sun rose, Phil emerged from his cozy burrow, and with the help of his handlers from the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, he made his highly anticipated weather prediction.

To the dismay of many, Phil saw his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter.

The announcement was met with a mix of cheers and groans from the bundled-up crowd, who had gathered to celebrate the quirky tradition that dates back to the late 19th century.

According to folklore, if Phil sees his shadow, winter will persist for another six weeks; if not, an early spring is on the way.

This year’s prediction continues Phil’s long-standing trend of favoring extended winters, as he has reportedly seen his shadow more often than not in recent decades.

The festivities at Gobbler’s Knob included live music, dancing, and even a bonfire to keep attendees warm in the frigid weather.

The event has grown into a global phenomenon, drawing visitors from across the country and beyond, all eager to experience the charm and whimsy of this unique celebration.

While Phil’s accuracy rate as a weather forecaster is often debated (estimated at around 40% by some studies) the tradition remains a beloved cultural event that brings people together to embrace the spirit of community and fun.

Groundhog Day’s roots trace back to ancient European traditions, where hibernating animals like badgers or bears were observed to predict the arrival of spring.

German immigrants brought the custom to Pennsylvania, substituting the groundhog as the weather prognosticator.

Over the years, Punxsutawney Phil has become a symbol of this enduring tradition, with his predictions eagerly awaited by fans around the world.

