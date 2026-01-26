Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 1/26/26: Travel Trouble, NFL Combine

Tony Katz: Travel Trouble, NFL Combine, Gold & Silver, Govt Shutdown

January 26, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

This is the WORST DAY we’ve seen of delays and cancellations since the pandemic

NFL Combine to stay in Indy. Indy working to get the NFL Draft

Gold and Silver through the roof, Govt Shutdown looming

What’s that TV Theme Song?   

Redemption Monday: Let’s Make A Deal

Storm aftermath

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
