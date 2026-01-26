Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 1/26/26: Travel Trouble, NFL Combine
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
Catch the show in its entirety here:
This is the WORST DAY we’ve seen of delays and cancellations since the pandemic
NFL Combine to stay in Indy. Indy working to get the NFL Draft
Gold and Silver through the roof, Govt Shutdown looming
Redemption Monday: Let’s Make A Deal
Storm aftermath
