Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 1/26/26: JMV, Dr. Redfield, Disney, Schumer

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 1/26/26: Dr. Redfield, Disney, Schumer
Pacers, Hoosiers and Super Bowl. JMV joins to discuss.
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Fmr. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield Now Says the COVID Jab Should Not Have Been Called a Vaccine
Today on the Marketplace: Some people love Disney a bit too much
Chuck Schumer threatening to shut down the govt over DHS spending
