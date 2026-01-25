Listen Live
Local

Closings and Delays for both 1-25 and 1-26

Published on January 25, 2026

  • 25th Street Baptist Church Closed
  • ABC Stewart Montessori School Closed
  • Alexandria Church of the Nazarene Activities Canceled
  • Alexandria Cornerstone Community Church No AM Services
  • Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771 Closed
  • Alexandria First Baptist Church Online Services Only
  • Alexandria First Christian Church No AM Services
  • All Friends Missionary Baptist Church Online Services Only – No Sun School
  • Allisonville Christian ChurchOnline Service Only at 9:30AM via Zoom
  • Amazing Grace Christian Church No Physical Sunday Service, virtual only
  • Ambassador Baptist Church Closed
  • Anderson Eastview Nazarene Church No AM Services
  • Anderson First Church of the Nazarene No AM Services
  • Anderson First United Methodist Church No AM Services
  • Anderson Public Library Closed on Sunday
  • Avon Parkside Church of the Nazarene Church Services Canceled
  • Avon Public Library Closed
  • Avon United Methodist Church No services or activities
  • Believers in Christ Tabernacle No AM Services
  • Berean Bible Church No AM Services
  • Bethany Christian Church-Anderson All AM & PM Activities Canceled
  • Bethel Family Worship Center No Sunday Services
  • Beth-El Zedeck Religious School No Classes or Activities
  • Beulah Land Church of Sharpsville Closed
  • Bible Baptist Church-Kokomo Online Services Only
  • Big Blue Swim School No Classes or Activities
  • Bloomfield School District Synchronous eLearning
  • Bloomington Free Methodist Church Activities Canceled
  • Blue Ridge Christian Union No AM Services
  • Bluff Creek Christian Church Online Services Only
  • Bradley United Methodist Church Service and Activities Canceled
  • Brandywine Community Church Online Services Only 9:30a & 11a
  • Bread of Life Ministries of Indianapolis No Classes or Activities
  • Brookville Road Community Church Closed – Online service at 11 AM
  • Brown County School Corporation E-Learning
  • Brownsburg Baptist Church No Classes or Activities
  • Brownsburg Public Library Closed
  • Buck Creek Baptist Church Closed
  • Calvary Chapel-Danville Closed
  • Calvary United Methodist-Brownsburg Online Services Only
  • Camby Community Church No AM Services – No CSM
  • Carlucci Rec & Aquatic Ctr Closed
  • Carmel Christian Church No AM Services
  • Carmel Raquet Club Closed
  • Carmel United Methodist Church Closed Sunday, Online Worship Only
  • Carmel-Clay Library Closed
  • Castleton Church of the Nazarene No AM Services
  • Catalyst ChurchNo In-Person Worship – Online Teaching 9a
  • Center Chapel UMC Online Services Only
  • Center Christian Church No AM Services – No Youth Group
  • Center Community Church-Plainfield Activities Canceled
  • Center United Methodist Church Online Services Only
  • Central Christian Academy Closed through Sunday
  • Central Christian Church-Anderson No 10am Sunday Worship
  • Chapel Rock Christian Church Online Services Only 9:15 & 11
  • Chesterfield Community Church of God No AM Services
  • Christ Church Apostolic Online Services Only
  • Christ Church-Plainfield Online Services Only – 10:30a
  • Christ Community Church Closed
  • Christ Fellowship Church of Rushville No AM Services
  • Christ Indy UMC Online Services Only
  • Christ Lutheran Church – Zionsville Service & Church Events Canceled
  • Christ Lutheran Church-Crawfordsville Online Services Only – FB live 9a
  • Christ Presbyterian Church-McCordsville No AM Services
  • Christ Temple Anderson No AM Services
  • Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Assembly No AM Services
  • Christ the Savior Lutheran Church-Fishers Online Services Only
  • Church of Glory No AM Services
  • Church of The First Born Saints No Service today
  • Church52 No Classes or Activities
  • Clarksville Christian Church Online Services Only
  • Coatesville United Methodist Church All church activities canceled
  • Coatesville-Clay Twp Public Library Closed
  • College Park Church 96th Online Services Only – Livestream 9a & 10:45a
  • Common Ground Christian Church No AM Services
  • Common Ground West Christian Church Closed
  • Community Bible Fellowship Church No AM Services
  • Connection Pointe Christian Church Online Only at 9a & 11a
  • Conner Prairie Closed
  • Corinth Church of Brownsburg Message On Facebook Live 10 AM
  • Countryside Christian Fellowship Classes and Services Canceled
  • Covenant Community Church No AM Services – No Sunday Service
  • Cowan Christian Church No AM Services
  • Crooked Creek Baptist Church Church Closed – No Services or Activities
  • CrossRoads Church at Westfield No AM Sun Services – Online service only
  • Daleville Christian Church No AM Services – No Sun Services
  • Dialogue Church No AM Services
  • Downey Avenue Christian Church Online Services Only
  • Drexel Gardens Christian Church Closed
  • Eagle Creek Evangelical Friends Church No AM Services
  • East 91st Street Christian Church Online Services Only
  • East Side Baptist Church-Crawfordsville All Services Cancelled
  • East Side Church of God-Anderson Online Services Only
  • East Side House of Prayer-Irondale No Sun Services
  • East Union Christian Church-Atlanta Closed
  • Eastern Star Church Online Services Only
  • Eden United Methodist Church Online only Service
  • Eiteljorg Museum Reopening Tuesday
  • El-Bethel Baptist Church Activities Canceled – No Sun Services
  • Elwood Main Street Wesleyan Church Online Services Only 10:30a
  • Emanuel Lutheran Church Tipton-No AM Services
  • Emmaus Christian Church-Lafayette Sq Online Services Only
  • Emmaus Lutheran Church No AM Services
  • Entry.Point Church-Carmel Closed
  • Fair Haven Christian Church No AM Services
  • Fairlawn Church of Christ-Muncie Closed
  • Faith Baptist Church of Avon All Activities Canceled
  • Faith Christian Fellowship Church No AM Services
  • Faith Church Assembly of God-Anderson Service Canceled
  • Faith Lutheran Church-Avon Closed
  • Faith Lutheran Church-Bloomington All Services Canceled
  • Faith Presbyterian Church Online Services Only
  • Faith United Church of Christ No AM Services
  • Fall Creek Christian Church No Sunday Services
  • Father’s House Closed Sat & Sun – Activities Canceled
  • Fillmore Christian Church No AM Services
  • First Assembly of God Franklin No AM Services, No PM Service
  • First Baptist Church Greensburg Closed
  • First Baptist Church of Carmel No AM or PM Services
  • First Baptist Church of Crawfordsville Online Services Only – at 10:30 am
  • First Baptist Church of Greenwood No Sun Services – No Activities
  • First Baptist Church-Shelbyville Food pantry rescheduled to Feb 8
  • First Baptist Church-Summitville No AM Services
  • First Christian Church-Martinsville Online Services Only
  • First Christian Church-Noblesville No AM Services
  • First Christian Church-Shelbyville Sunday Service Canceled
  • First Church of Christ Holiness No AM Services
  • First Church of the Nazarene-Martinsville Online Services Only
  • First Community Church-Lebanon Closed – 10:15 AM online service
  • First Free Will Baptist Church of Indpls Closed
  • First Presbyterian Church-Anderson Closed
  • First Presbyterian Church-Monticello No AM Services
  • First United Methodist Church-Gas City No AM Services Sunday
  • Fishers Art Center Closed Sunday
  • Fishers Church of Christ No AM Services
  • Fishers UMC No AM Services – View Online Only
  • Flat Rock Christian Church No AM Services
  • Flintwood Wesleyan Church Online Service only at 9:00 AM
  • Florida Station Church of God No AM Services
  • Fortville Church of the Nazarene No Sunday Service
  • Fountain Square Church of Christ No AM Services
  • Franklin Central Christian Church Closed – Sunday Services Canceled
  • Franklin Road Church of Christ Closed
  • Freedom Full Gospel Community Church Closed for Sunday service
  • Fresh Start Ministries No AM Services
  • Friendship Baptist Church- Franklin No AM Services
  • Garden City Christian Church-Columbus No AM Services
  • Geist Community Church No AM Services
  • Geist Jazzercise No Classes or Activities
  • Genesis Church Closed
  • Glory to God Christian Church Closed
  • Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church Closed
  • Good Shepherd UMC Closed – No services on Sunday.
  • Grace Apostolic Church Facebook Live at 11a
  • Grace Baptist Church Anderson Online Services Only
  • Grace Baptist Church-Coatesville Closed
  • Grace Baptist Church-Greenwood All Sunday services canceled
  • Grace Bible Church-Greenwood No AM Services
  • Grace Church-Noblesville No AM Services – Online Services Only
  • Grace Community Church-Marion Closed Sunday
  • Grace UMC-Franklin No services or activities
  • Gray Road Baptist Church No AM Services
  • Great Commission Church of God Closed – No online services
  • Greater Gethsemane MBC Activities Canceled
  • Greater Indpls Deaf Ministries Online Services Only – Sun Zoom Only
  • Greater New Hope Church No Services or Sun School
  • Greater Northwest Baptist Church Closed – All services canceled
  • Greater Sanders Temple Church of God Activities Canceled, no AM or PM services
  • Greater Shepherd Missionary Church Online Services Only
  • Green Valley Church of Christ No AM Services
  • Greenfield Christian Church Activities Canceled Sunday
  • Greenwood Christian Church Online Services Only
  • Grow Cart Delivery Online Services Only – Campus is closed Sunday
  • Hamilton East Public Library Closed
  • Harbour Shores Church No AM Services
  • Harvest Bible Chapel Online Services Only
  • Hazelwood Christian Church-Clayton No AM Services – online only
  • Hazelwood Christian Church-Muncie Online Services Only
  • Heartland Church-Sharpsville No AM Services
  • Heather Hills Baptist Church No Sun Activities – Livestream/Zoom Only
  • Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene No AM Services
  • Hindu Temple of Central Indiana Closed. No AM/PM Services
  • Hinkle Creek Friends Church No AM Services
  • Holy Cross Lutheran Church No AM Services
  • Hoosier Hills Food Bank Closed Monday
  • Hope Baptist Church No Sun School
  • Hope Church Anderson No AM Services – All activities Canceled
  • Hurricane Community Church No Church Service & Sunday School
  • Hussey-Mayfield Library Whitestown Closed
  • Hussey-Mayfield Library Zionsville Closed
  • Immaculate Conception Church Closed
  • Indian Creek Christian Church Online Services Only
  • Indiana School for the Blind & VIE- Learning Monday
  • Indiana State Museum Closed
  • Indianapolis Art Center Closed Sunday
  • Indianapolis Children’s Choir No IV Performance – Virtual Master Chorale Rehearsal
  • Indianapolis First Friends No AM Services
  • Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation No Sun School
  • Indianapolis Liberation Center Store Closed, – No Programming
  • Indianapolis Public Library Closed Sunday
  • Irvington 1st Baptist Church No AM Services – No Morning Service
  • Irvington Presbyterian Church Online Liturgy-Only Service
  • Jamestown Christian Church No AM Services – No Sun Activities
  • Jar Community Church, The-Muncie Closed.Online Only
  • Journey Church Closed – No Sunday Services
  • Judson Rd Christian Church-Kokomo Online Service at 10am
  • Kennard Baptist Church No Sunday Services
  • Kokomo Zion Church No Sunday Services
  • Lafayette Comm Church of the Nazarene No AM Service
  • Lakeview Church Online Services Only at 9:45a & 11:30a
  • Landmark Baptist Church – Anderson Online Services Only
  • Lawrence United Methodist Church No Sunday worship services
  • Lebanon Central Christian Church No AM Services
  • Lebanon Christian Church No AM/PM Services
  • Legacy Bible Church Closed
  • Liberty Baptist Church-Clermont Online Services Only 11a – No PM Services
  • Liberty Chapel Church All Services Cancelled
  • Life ChurchOnline Services Only (All campuses)
  • Life Church 180 Assembly of God No AM Services
  • Life Pointe Nazarene-Mooresville No AM Services. No open gym basketball
  • LifePoint Church-Combs Road Activities Canceled Sunday
  • Light & Life Free Methodist Church-Avon No Activities – No Food pantry Mon
  • Light of Life Lutheran Church Closed
  • Light of the World Christian Church Online Services Only
  • Lighthouse Community Church No Classes or Activities
  • Linwood Christian Church-Indpls All Sun & Mon Activities Canceled
  • Living Water Community Church-Anderson Closed Sunday
  • Living Water Fellowship ChurchOnline Services Only – Closed Sunday
  • Main Street Christian Church-Rushville Closed
  • Maplehill United Methodist Church No AM Services
  • Markleville North Christian Church No AM Services
  • Martinsville Church of the Firstborn No AM Services
  • Mercy Road Church Closed Sun – Service online
  • Meridian Street UMC Online Services Only
  • Messiah Lutheran Church-Brownsburg No Sat/Sun Worship Service
  • Midwest Bartenders School No Classes or Activities
  • Milroy Christian Church No worship services Sunday
  • Mohawk United Methodist Church No Sunday Services
  • Monrovia Christian Church No AM Services
  • Mooresville First United Methodist Church Online Services Only
  • Morristown Methodist Church Closed – Online Worship Only
  • Mt Carmel Church Streaming Only at 10a
  • Mt Paran Baptist Church Church Services Canceled
  • Mt Pleasant Christian Church Online services only Sunday
  • Mt Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Online Services Only
  • Mt Auburn Church No Sun services, activities, classes
  • Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church No Sunday Service
  • Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church No Sun Services – No activities Jan 26-31
  • Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Closed – No AM or PM service
  • Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church No AM Services
  • Friends Memorial Church No AM Services
  • Nazarene Missionary Baptist Closed – Sunday Services Canceled
  • New Baptist Church No AM Service – Conference Service 727.731.5391
  • New Beginnings Fellowship Church Online Services Only – Building closed
  • New Bethel Baptist Church-Wanamaker No AM Services
  • New Era Church Online Services Only
  • New Haven Missionary Baptist Church Closed For Sun In-Person Worship
  • New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Sunday worship service is canceled
  • New Horizons UMC-Anderson No AM Services
  • New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church No AM Services – No Sunday Services
  • New Life Christian Fellowship Fortville Closed – Online at 10:35a
  • New Light Christian Church No AM Services – Sunday Services Canceled
  • New Lisbon Christian Church No In Person Services – Live Stream 10:20a
  • New Palestine Bible Church Online Service Only at 9:15a
  • Nine13sports Closed
  • Noblesville First UMC No Sun Services – All Activities Canceled
  • North Central Church of Christ Closed
  • North United Methodist Church All Sun services & activities canceled
  • Northern Park Baptist Church Services online at 11a and 6p
  • Northminister Presbyterian Church Online Services Only
  • Northside Baptist Church No AM Services
  • Northview Christian Church, Danville Online Only – All Facilities Closed
  • Northview Church Online Sunday Services Only – All Campuses
  • Northwood Christian Church Activities Canceled
  • Nu Corinthian Baptist Church No AM Services
  • One Christian Church Greenwood Online Services Only
  • One Vision In Christ Community Baptist Online Services Only
  • Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School Activities Canceled. No open house
  • Outlook Christian Church- All Sun Services & Activities Canceled
  • Overcoming Church No AM Services – Virtual Only
  • Park Place Church of God-Anderson Closed
  • Bethesda Baptist Church-Brownsburg All Sun Services & Activities Canceled
  • Parkview Church of the Nazarene Anderson No Sunday Service
  • Pathway Missionary Baptist Church Activities Canceled
  • Pendleton Community Public Library Closed
  • Pentecostal Temple Church No AM Services
  • Pilgrim Lutheran Church Online Services Only – No in-person programming
  • Plainfield Christian Church Online Only – Services Canceled
  • Plainfield Friends Church Online Services Only
  • Plainfield Public Library Closed
  • Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Closed
  • Pleasant Run United Church of Christ No Sunday Service
  • Pleasant View Baptist Church Closed – Services Streamed on FB & YT
  • Polish Club Anderson Closed
  • Post Road Christian Church All Services & Programming Canceled
  • Progressive Baptist Church Facebook Virtual Services Only
  • Psychic Science Spiritualist Church No AM Services
  • Purpose of Life Ministries Online Services Only
  • Redeemer Baptist Church-Anderson Activities Canceled
  • Redeemer Bible Church No AM Services – No student ministry
  • Remedy City Church No service or activities
  • Ritter Avenue Free Methodist Church No AM Services – ONLINE ONLY
  • Roachdale Christian Church Closed
  • Rocklane Christian Church All Sun Services & Activities Canceled
  • Roncalli High School E-Learning
  • Rushing Mighty Wind FGBC No AM Services
  • Salem Methodist Church–Zionsville Online Services Only
  • Salt Of The Earth Baptist Church 9:50am Online Sunday Worship Service
  • Samaria Christian Church No AM Services
  • Scotland Christian Chruch Closed
  • Scott United Methodist Church Online Services Only; FB Live 11:30a – Closed
  • Second Presbyterian Church Closed Sunday
  • Seven Star Missionary Baptist Church No AM Services
  • Shelbyville Community Church Closed
  • Shelbyville First United Methodist Church Closed
  • Six Points Weslyan Church Online devotion at 10 am
  • Soul Harvest Church Online Services Only
  • South Meridian Church of God No AM Services
  • South Side Church of Nazarene-Muncie No Services or Activities
  • Southeastern Church of Christ No AM Services
  • Southland Community Church Activities canceled, Online services only
  • Southminster Presbyterian Church No AM Services
  • Southwest Church of the Nazarene Closed – No Sunday Services
  • Speedway Baptist Church No AM Services – No Sunday School
  • Speedway Christian Church Activities Canceled
  • Speedway Moose 500 Lodge Activities Canceled – Closed thru Monday
  • Spirit of Life Church No Sunday Service
  • St Andrew’s Lutheran Church No AM Services
  • St Barnabas Catholic School E-Learning
  • St John’s Missionary Baptist Church No Sunday Worship Service
  • St John’s United Church of ChristNo Sun Service – Office closed Mon
  • St Joseph Catholic Church-Lebanon No Sun School
  • St Lawrence School E-Learning
  • St Luke’s United Methodist Church Online Services Only
  • St Mark’s UMC Carmel No Sunday services or activities
  • St Paul UMC-Bloomington Online Services Only
  • St Paul’s Episcopal Church No AM Services/Activities Sun
  • St Stephen’s Lutheran Church Closed – No Services
  • St Therese Little Flower School No PM Services
  • St. John United Church Cumberland No AM Services
  • St. Luke Missioanry Baptist Church Online Services Only
  • Star City Church Closed
  • Tabernacle Presbyterian Church Closed – No Sunday Services
  • Tabor Baptist Church Muncie Activities Canceled
  • The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site Closed
  • The Blended Church Online Services Only
  • The Gathering on Walnut Activities Canceled
  • The Philippine Cultural Comm Ctr Activities Canceled
  • The Way Church Online Services Only
  • TheGathering on Kirby Activities Canceled
  • Thompson Road Baptist Church Online Services Only
  • Thrive Christian Church No AM Services
  • Town Center Church-Mooresville Online Services Only
  • Trailside Church No Sunday Services
  • Tree of Life Ministries Marion Closed – No Services
  • Trinity CME Church Sunday virtual services only via Zoom
  • Trinity Free Clinic-Carmel Closed Monday
  • Trinity Lutheran School No AM Services
  • Trinity Wesleyan Church Online Services Only
  • Trinity-TLC Lapel No AM Services
  • True Light Baptist Church Morning & Evening canceled
  • U.S. District Court-Southern District of IN Closed Monday
  • Unionville Church of Christ No AM services or evening activities.
  • Unitarian Universalist Church-Indianapolis Closed
  • University Christian Church No AM Services – Sermon Available on FB
  • University Heights UMC No AM Services
  • University United Methodist Church No AM Services
  • Valley Grove Free Will Baptist-Anderson Online Services Only
  • Valley Mills Christian Church Online Services Only
  • Vermillion Christian Church All Sunday Services Canceled
  • Victory Chapel Community Church Activities Canceled
  • Villa Baptist Church Online Services Only
  • Vineyard Church at Baxter YMCA Stream only at 10a & 11:30a
  • Warren Baptist Church No Classes or Activities
  • Wellspring Christian Church Closed
  • Wesley Free Methodist-Anderson No AM Services
  • West Bridge Church-Danville Online Services Only
  • West Newton Worship & Youth Center Closed
  • West Street Christian Church-Tipton Closed
  • Westfield Public Library Closed
  • Westlake Church No AM Services – No volleyball Sun & Mon
  • Westlane Christian Church No AM Services
  • Westminster Presbyterian-Muncie All services are cancelled
  • Westport Christian Church-Decatur Co. All Sun Activities Canceled
  • White River Christian Church No services or events (all campuses)
  • Whiteland Church of Christ No AM/PM Services
  • Wilkinson Church of Christ Online Services Only
  • Word of God Christian Tabernacle Closed
  • Zion Evangelical Church Sunday services canceled
  • Zion Evangelical United Church of Christ Closed
  • Zionsville Christian Church No AM Services
  • Zionsville Fellowship No AM Services
  • Zionsville Presbyterian Church Service on Saturday at 4:30 pm
  • Zionsville United Methodist Church Online Services Only

