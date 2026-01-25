Closings and Delays for both 1-25 and 1-26
- 25th Street Baptist Church Closed
- ABC Stewart Montessori School Closed
- Alexandria Church of the Nazarene Activities Canceled
- Alexandria Cornerstone Community Church No AM Services
- Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771 Closed
- Alexandria First Baptist Church Online Services Only
- Alexandria First Christian Church No AM Services
- All Friends Missionary Baptist Church Online Services Only – No Sun School
- Allisonville Christian ChurchOnline Service Only at 9:30AM via Zoom
- Amazing Grace Christian Church No Physical Sunday Service, virtual only
- Ambassador Baptist Church Closed
- Anderson Eastview Nazarene Church No AM Services
- Anderson First Church of the Nazarene No AM Services
- Anderson First United Methodist Church No AM Services
- Anderson Public Library Closed on Sunday
- Avon Parkside Church of the Nazarene Church Services Canceled
- Avon Public Library Closed
- Avon United Methodist Church No services or activities
- Believers in Christ Tabernacle No AM Services
- Berean Bible Church No AM Services
- Bethany Christian Church-Anderson All AM & PM Activities Canceled
- Bethel Family Worship Center No Sunday Services
- Beth-El Zedeck Religious School No Classes or Activities
- Beulah Land Church of Sharpsville Closed
- Bible Baptist Church-Kokomo Online Services Only
- Big Blue Swim School No Classes or Activities
- Bloomfield School District Synchronous eLearning
- Bloomington Free Methodist Church Activities Canceled
- Blue Ridge Christian Union No AM Services
- Bluff Creek Christian Church Online Services Only
- Bradley United Methodist Church Service and Activities Canceled
- Brandywine Community Church Online Services Only 9:30a & 11a
- Bread of Life Ministries of Indianapolis No Classes or Activities
- Brookville Road Community Church Closed – Online service at 11 AM
- Brown County School Corporation E-Learning
- Brownsburg Baptist Church No Classes or Activities
- Brownsburg Public Library Closed
- Buck Creek Baptist Church Closed
- Calvary Chapel-Danville Closed
- Calvary United Methodist-Brownsburg Online Services Only
- Camby Community Church No AM Services – No CSM
- Carlucci Rec & Aquatic Ctr Closed
- Carmel Christian Church No AM Services
- Carmel Raquet Club Closed
- Carmel United Methodist Church Closed Sunday, Online Worship Only
- Carmel-Clay Library Closed
- Castleton Church of the Nazarene No AM Services
- Catalyst ChurchNo In-Person Worship – Online Teaching 9a
- Center Chapel UMC Online Services Only
- Center Christian Church No AM Services – No Youth Group
- Center Community Church-Plainfield Activities Canceled
- Center United Methodist Church Online Services Only
- Central Christian Academy Closed through Sunday
- Central Christian Church-Anderson No 10am Sunday Worship
- Chapel Rock Christian Church Online Services Only 9:15 & 11
- Chesterfield Community Church of God No AM Services
- Christ Church Apostolic Online Services Only
- Christ Church-Plainfield Online Services Only – 10:30a
- Christ Community Church Closed
- Christ Fellowship Church of Rushville No AM Services
- Christ Indy UMC Online Services Only
- Christ Lutheran Church – Zionsville Service & Church Events Canceled
- Christ Lutheran Church-Crawfordsville Online Services Only – FB live 9a
- Christ Presbyterian Church-McCordsville No AM Services
- Christ Temple Anderson No AM Services
- Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Assembly No AM Services
- Christ the Savior Lutheran Church-Fishers Online Services Only
- Church of Glory No AM Services
- Church of The First Born Saints No Service today
- Church52 No Classes or Activities
- Clarksville Christian Church Online Services Only
- Coatesville United Methodist Church All church activities canceled
- Coatesville-Clay Twp Public Library Closed
- College Park Church 96th Online Services Only – Livestream 9a & 10:45a
- Common Ground Christian Church No AM Services
- Common Ground West Christian Church Closed
- Community Bible Fellowship Church No AM Services
- Connection Pointe Christian Church Online Only at 9a & 11a
- Conner Prairie Closed
- Corinth Church of Brownsburg Message On Facebook Live 10 AM
- Countryside Christian Fellowship Classes and Services Canceled
- Covenant Community Church No AM Services – No Sunday Service
- Cowan Christian Church No AM Services
- Crooked Creek Baptist Church Church Closed – No Services or Activities
- CrossRoads Church at Westfield No AM Sun Services – Online service only
- Daleville Christian Church No AM Services – No Sun Services
- Dialogue Church No AM Services
- Downey Avenue Christian Church Online Services Only
- Drexel Gardens Christian Church Closed
- Eagle Creek Evangelical Friends Church No AM Services
- East 91st Street Christian Church Online Services Only
- East Side Baptist Church-Crawfordsville All Services Cancelled
- East Side Church of God-Anderson Online Services Only
- East Side House of Prayer-Irondale No Sun Services
- East Union Christian Church-Atlanta Closed
- Eastern Star Church Online Services Only
- Eden United Methodist Church Online only Service
- Eiteljorg Museum Reopening Tuesday
- El-Bethel Baptist Church Activities Canceled – No Sun Services
- Elwood Main Street Wesleyan Church Online Services Only 10:30a
- Emanuel Lutheran Church Tipton-No AM Services
- Emmaus Christian Church-Lafayette Sq Online Services Only
- Emmaus Lutheran Church No AM Services
- Entry.Point Church-Carmel Closed
- Fair Haven Christian Church No AM Services
- Fairlawn Church of Christ-Muncie Closed
- Faith Baptist Church of Avon All Activities Canceled
- Faith Christian Fellowship Church No AM Services
- Faith Church Assembly of God-Anderson Service Canceled
- Faith Lutheran Church-Avon Closed
- Faith Lutheran Church-Bloomington All Services Canceled
- Faith Presbyterian Church Online Services Only
- Faith United Church of Christ No AM Services
- Fall Creek Christian Church No Sunday Services
- Father’s House Closed Sat & Sun – Activities Canceled
- Fillmore Christian Church No AM Services
- First Assembly of God Franklin No AM Services, No PM Service
- First Baptist Church Greensburg Closed
- First Baptist Church of Carmel No AM or PM Services
- First Baptist Church of Crawfordsville Online Services Only – at 10:30 am
- First Baptist Church of Greenwood No Sun Services – No Activities
- First Baptist Church-Shelbyville Food pantry rescheduled to Feb 8
- First Baptist Church-Summitville No AM Services
- First Christian Church-Martinsville Online Services Only
- First Christian Church-Noblesville No AM Services
- First Christian Church-Shelbyville Sunday Service Canceled
- First Church of Christ Holiness No AM Services
- First Church of the Nazarene-Martinsville Online Services Only
- First Community Church-Lebanon Closed – 10:15 AM online service
- First Free Will Baptist Church of Indpls Closed
- First Presbyterian Church-Anderson Closed
- First Presbyterian Church-Monticello No AM Services
- First United Methodist Church-Gas City No AM Services Sunday
- Fishers Art Center Closed Sunday
- Fishers Church of Christ No AM Services
- Fishers UMC No AM Services – View Online Only
- Flat Rock Christian Church No AM Services
- Flintwood Wesleyan Church Online Service only at 9:00 AM
- Florida Station Church of God No AM Services
- Fortville Church of the Nazarene No Sunday Service
- Fountain Square Church of Christ No AM Services
- Franklin Central Christian Church Closed – Sunday Services Canceled
- Franklin Road Church of Christ Closed
- Freedom Full Gospel Community Church Closed for Sunday service
- Fresh Start Ministries No AM Services
- Friendship Baptist Church- Franklin No AM Services
- Garden City Christian Church-Columbus No AM Services
- Geist Community Church No AM Services
- Geist Jazzercise No Classes or Activities
- Genesis Church Closed
- Glory to God Christian Church Closed
- Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church Closed
- Good Shepherd UMC Closed – No services on Sunday.
- Grace Apostolic Church Facebook Live at 11a
- Grace Baptist Church Anderson Online Services Only
- Grace Baptist Church-Coatesville Closed
- Grace Baptist Church-Greenwood All Sunday services canceled
- Grace Bible Church-Greenwood No AM Services
- Grace Church-Noblesville No AM Services – Online Services Only
- Grace Community Church-Marion Closed Sunday
- Grace UMC-Franklin No services or activities
- Gray Road Baptist Church No AM Services
- Great Commission Church of God Closed – No online services
- Greater Gethsemane MBC Activities Canceled
- Greater Indpls Deaf Ministries Online Services Only – Sun Zoom Only
- Greater New Hope Church No Services or Sun School
- Greater Northwest Baptist Church Closed – All services canceled
- Greater Sanders Temple Church of God Activities Canceled, no AM or PM services
- Greater Shepherd Missionary Church Online Services Only
- Green Valley Church of Christ No AM Services
- Greenfield Christian Church Activities Canceled Sunday
- Greenwood Christian Church Online Services Only
- Grow Cart Delivery Online Services Only – Campus is closed Sunday
- Hamilton East Public Library Closed
- Harbour Shores Church No AM Services
- Harvest Bible Chapel Online Services Only
- Hazelwood Christian Church-Clayton No AM Services – online only
- Hazelwood Christian Church-Muncie Online Services Only
- Heartland Church-Sharpsville No AM Services
- Heather Hills Baptist Church No Sun Activities – Livestream/Zoom Only
- Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene No AM Services
- Hindu Temple of Central Indiana Closed. No AM/PM Services
- Hinkle Creek Friends Church No AM Services
- Holy Cross Lutheran Church No AM Services
- Hoosier Hills Food Bank Closed Monday
- Hope Baptist Church No Sun School
- Hope Church Anderson No AM Services – All activities Canceled
- Hurricane Community Church No Church Service & Sunday School
- Hussey-Mayfield Library Whitestown Closed
- Hussey-Mayfield Library Zionsville Closed
- Immaculate Conception Church Closed
- Indian Creek Christian Church Online Services Only
- Indiana School for the Blind & VIE- Learning Monday
- Indiana State Museum Closed
- Indianapolis Art Center Closed Sunday
- Indianapolis Children’s Choir No IV Performance – Virtual Master Chorale Rehearsal
- Indianapolis First Friends No AM Services
- Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation No Sun School
- Indianapolis Liberation Center Store Closed, – No Programming
- Indianapolis Public Library Closed Sunday
- Irvington 1st Baptist Church No AM Services – No Morning Service
- Irvington Presbyterian Church Online Liturgy-Only Service
- Jamestown Christian Church No AM Services – No Sun Activities
- Jar Community Church, The-Muncie Closed.Online Only
- Journey Church Closed – No Sunday Services
- Judson Rd Christian Church-Kokomo Online Service at 10am
- Kennard Baptist Church No Sunday Services
- Kokomo Zion Church No Sunday Services
- Lafayette Comm Church of the Nazarene No AM Service
- Lakeview Church Online Services Only at 9:45a & 11:30a
- Landmark Baptist Church – Anderson Online Services Only
- Lawrence United Methodist Church No Sunday worship services
- Lebanon Central Christian Church No AM Services
- Lebanon Christian Church No AM/PM Services
- Legacy Bible Church Closed
- Liberty Baptist Church-Clermont Online Services Only 11a – No PM Services
- Liberty Chapel Church All Services Cancelled
- Life ChurchOnline Services Only (All campuses)
- Life Church 180 Assembly of God No AM Services
- Life Pointe Nazarene-Mooresville No AM Services. No open gym basketball
- LifePoint Church-Combs Road Activities Canceled Sunday
- Light & Life Free Methodist Church-Avon No Activities – No Food pantry Mon
- Light of Life Lutheran Church Closed
- Light of the World Christian Church Online Services Only
- Lighthouse Community Church No Classes or Activities
- Linwood Christian Church-Indpls All Sun & Mon Activities Canceled
- Living Water Community Church-Anderson Closed Sunday
- Living Water Fellowship ChurchOnline Services Only – Closed Sunday
- Main Street Christian Church-Rushville Closed
- Maplehill United Methodist Church No AM Services
- Markleville North Christian Church No AM Services
- Martinsville Church of the Firstborn No AM Services
- Mercy Road Church Closed Sun – Service online
- Meridian Street UMC Online Services Only
- Messiah Lutheran Church-Brownsburg No Sat/Sun Worship Service
- Midwest Bartenders School No Classes or Activities
- Milroy Christian Church No worship services Sunday
- Mohawk United Methodist Church No Sunday Services
- Monrovia Christian Church No AM Services
- Mooresville First United Methodist Church Online Services Only
- Morristown Methodist Church Closed – Online Worship Only
- Mt Carmel Church Streaming Only at 10a
- Mt Paran Baptist Church Church Services Canceled
- Mt Pleasant Christian Church Online services only Sunday
- Mt Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Online Services Only
- Mt Auburn Church No Sun services, activities, classes
- Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church No Sunday Service
- Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church No Sun Services – No activities Jan 26-31
- Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Closed – No AM or PM service
- Mt. Zion Wesleyan Church No AM Services
- Friends Memorial Church No AM Services
- Nazarene Missionary Baptist Closed – Sunday Services Canceled
- New Baptist Church No AM Service – Conference Service 727.731.5391
- New Beginnings Fellowship Church Online Services Only – Building closed
- New Bethel Baptist Church-Wanamaker No AM Services
- New Era Church Online Services Only
- New Haven Missionary Baptist Church Closed For Sun In-Person Worship
- New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Sunday worship service is canceled
- New Horizons UMC-Anderson No AM Services
- New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church No AM Services – No Sunday Services
- New Life Christian Fellowship Fortville Closed – Online at 10:35a
- New Light Christian Church No AM Services – Sunday Services Canceled
- New Lisbon Christian Church No In Person Services – Live Stream 10:20a
- New Palestine Bible Church Online Service Only at 9:15a
- Nine13sports Closed
- Noblesville First UMC No Sun Services – All Activities Canceled
- North Central Church of Christ Closed
- North United Methodist Church All Sun services & activities canceled
- Northern Park Baptist Church Services online at 11a and 6p
- Northminister Presbyterian Church Online Services Only
- Northside Baptist Church No AM Services
- Northview Christian Church, Danville Online Only – All Facilities Closed
- Northview Church Online Sunday Services Only – All Campuses
- Northwood Christian Church Activities Canceled
- Nu Corinthian Baptist Church No AM Services
- One Christian Church Greenwood Online Services Only
- One Vision In Christ Community Baptist Online Services Only
- Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School Activities Canceled. No open house
- Outlook Christian Church- All Sun Services & Activities Canceled
- Overcoming Church No AM Services – Virtual Only
- Park Place Church of God-Anderson Closed
- Bethesda Baptist Church-Brownsburg All Sun Services & Activities Canceled
- Parkview Church of the Nazarene Anderson No Sunday Service
- Pathway Missionary Baptist Church Activities Canceled
- Pendleton Community Public Library Closed
- Pentecostal Temple Church No AM Services
- Pilgrim Lutheran Church Online Services Only – No in-person programming
- Plainfield Christian Church Online Only – Services Canceled
- Plainfield Friends Church Online Services Only
- Plainfield Public Library Closed
- Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Closed
- Pleasant Run United Church of Christ No Sunday Service
- Pleasant View Baptist Church Closed – Services Streamed on FB & YT
- Polish Club Anderson Closed
- Post Road Christian Church All Services & Programming Canceled
- Progressive Baptist Church Facebook Virtual Services Only
- Psychic Science Spiritualist Church No AM Services
- Purpose of Life Ministries Online Services Only
- Redeemer Baptist Church-Anderson Activities Canceled
- Redeemer Bible Church No AM Services – No student ministry
- Remedy City Church No service or activities
- Ritter Avenue Free Methodist Church No AM Services – ONLINE ONLY
- Roachdale Christian Church Closed
- Rocklane Christian Church All Sun Services & Activities Canceled
- Roncalli High School E-Learning
- Rushing Mighty Wind FGBC No AM Services
- Salem Methodist Church–Zionsville Online Services Only
- Salt Of The Earth Baptist Church 9:50am Online Sunday Worship Service
- Samaria Christian Church No AM Services
- Scotland Christian Chruch Closed
- Scott United Methodist Church Online Services Only; FB Live 11:30a – Closed
- Second Presbyterian Church Closed Sunday
- Seven Star Missionary Baptist Church No AM Services
- Shelbyville Community Church Closed
- Shelbyville First United Methodist Church Closed
- Six Points Weslyan Church Online devotion at 10 am
- Soul Harvest Church Online Services Only
- South Meridian Church of God No AM Services
- South Side Church of Nazarene-Muncie No Services or Activities
- Southeastern Church of Christ No AM Services
- Southland Community Church Activities canceled, Online services only
- Southminster Presbyterian Church No AM Services
- Southwest Church of the Nazarene Closed – No Sunday Services
- Speedway Baptist Church No AM Services – No Sunday School
- Speedway Christian Church Activities Canceled
- Speedway Moose 500 Lodge Activities Canceled – Closed thru Monday
- Spirit of Life Church No Sunday Service
- St Andrew’s Lutheran Church No AM Services
- St Barnabas Catholic School E-Learning
- St John’s Missionary Baptist Church No Sunday Worship Service
- St John’s United Church of ChristNo Sun Service – Office closed Mon
- St Joseph Catholic Church-Lebanon No Sun School
- St Lawrence School E-Learning
- St Luke’s United Methodist Church Online Services Only
- St Mark’s UMC Carmel No Sunday services or activities
- St Paul UMC-Bloomington Online Services Only
- St Paul’s Episcopal Church No AM Services/Activities Sun
- St Stephen’s Lutheran Church Closed – No Services
- St Therese Little Flower School No PM Services
- St. John United Church Cumberland No AM Services
- St. Luke Missioanry Baptist Church Online Services Only
- Star City Church Closed
- Tabernacle Presbyterian Church Closed – No Sunday Services
- Tabor Baptist Church Muncie Activities Canceled
- The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site Closed
- The Blended Church Online Services Only
- The Gathering on Walnut Activities Canceled
- The Philippine Cultural Comm Ctr Activities Canceled
- The Way Church Online Services Only
- TheGathering on Kirby Activities Canceled
- Thompson Road Baptist Church Online Services Only
- Thrive Christian Church No AM Services
- Town Center Church-Mooresville Online Services Only
- Trailside Church No Sunday Services
- Tree of Life Ministries Marion Closed – No Services
- Trinity CME Church Sunday virtual services only via Zoom
- Trinity Free Clinic-Carmel Closed Monday
- Trinity Lutheran School No AM Services
- Trinity Wesleyan Church Online Services Only
- Trinity-TLC Lapel No AM Services
- True Light Baptist Church Morning & Evening canceled
- U.S. District Court-Southern District of IN Closed Monday
- Unionville Church of Christ No AM services or evening activities.
- Unitarian Universalist Church-Indianapolis Closed
- University Christian Church No AM Services – Sermon Available on FB
- University Heights UMC No AM Services
- University United Methodist Church No AM Services
- Valley Grove Free Will Baptist-Anderson Online Services Only
- Valley Mills Christian Church Online Services Only
- Vermillion Christian Church All Sunday Services Canceled
- Victory Chapel Community Church Activities Canceled
- Villa Baptist Church Online Services Only
- Vineyard Church at Baxter YMCA Stream only at 10a & 11:30a
- Warren Baptist Church No Classes or Activities
- Wellspring Christian Church Closed
- Wesley Free Methodist-Anderson No AM Services
- West Bridge Church-Danville Online Services Only
- West Newton Worship & Youth Center Closed
- West Street Christian Church-Tipton Closed
- Westfield Public Library Closed
- Westlake Church No AM Services – No volleyball Sun & Mon
- Westlane Christian Church No AM Services
- Westminster Presbyterian-Muncie All services are cancelled
- Westport Christian Church-Decatur Co. All Sun Activities Canceled
- White River Christian Church No services or events (all campuses)
- Whiteland Church of Christ No AM/PM Services
- Wilkinson Church of Christ Online Services Only
- Word of God Christian Tabernacle Closed
- Zion Evangelical Church Sunday services canceled
- Zion Evangelical United Church of Christ Closed
- Zionsville Christian Church No AM Services
- Zionsville Fellowship No AM Services
- Zionsville Presbyterian Church Service on Saturday at 4:30 pm
- Zionsville United Methodist Church Online Services Only
