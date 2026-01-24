Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty

Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis: Federal Immigration Agents Spark Outrage and Protests

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis during an operation on January 24, 2026.

The incident occurred as part of a broader immigration crackdown by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

According to officials, the man, identified as Alex Pretti, was a lawful gun owner and ICU nurse.

DHS claims the man approached agents with a handgun and resisted disarmament, prompting an agent to fire “defensive shots.”

However, witnesses and local officials have raised questions about the circumstances, with some calling the shooting unjustified.

The incident has sparked widespread protests in Minneapolis, with demonstrators condemning the federal presence in the city.

Governor Tim Walz activated the National Guard and announced that the state would lead the investigation, citing distrust in federal authorities.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other local leaders have called for the removal of federal agents, accusing them of escalating violence in the community.

The shooting follows weeks of tension in Minneapolis, where protests against federal immigration enforcement have been ongoing.

This marks the second fatal shooting involving federal agents in the city this month, further fueling public outrage.

As the investigation unfolds, the incident has reignited debates over immigration policies and the role of federal law enforcement in local communities.