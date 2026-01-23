5 Arrested in Shooting Case of Tippecanoe County Judge and His Wife

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Tippecanoe County Judge Steven Meyer and his wife at their home.

On Thursday, the Lafayette Police Department announced the arrests of three people from Lafayette and two from Kentucky. The suspects face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, battery, and other related charges.

Judge Meyer and his wife Kim are in stable condition after the attack on Sunday, Jan. 18. Lafayette Police said Steve suffered an injury to his arm and Kim was hit in the hip.

Agencies from Lafayette, West Lafayette, Tippecanoe County, Purdue University, Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Lexington, Kentucky all helped the Indiana State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the FBI make the arrests.

Source: WISH-TV