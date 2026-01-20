Tippecanoe County Judge, Wife, Stable After Being Shot at Their Home

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Indiana judge and his wife are in stable condition after being shot at their home in Lafayette on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, Tippecanoe County Judge Steve Meyer and his wife, Kim, were shot just after 2:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of Mill Pond Lane in Lafayette.

Police said Steve was shot in the arm, while a bullet hit Kim in the hip. They were both taken to an area hospital.

Source: WISH-TV

Meyer has served as a judge in Tippecanoe Superior Court 2 for 11 years. He announced in December that he would retire at the end of the term.

Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush released a statement following the shooting, calling Judge Meyer a “longtime friend” and that she worries for the safety of all judges.

“As you work to peacefully resolve more than 1 million cases a year, you must not only feel safe, you must also be safe,” Rush said. “Any violence against a judge or a judge’s family is completely unacceptable. As public servants, you are dedicated to the rule of law.”

In her statement released to judges statewide, Rush also suggested they improve their personal security.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are now looking for the suspect. The FBI, Indiana State Police, and the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department are also assisting the Lafayette Police Department in investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200.

“I have great confidence in the Lafayette Police Department’s investigation and want to thank all the agencies involved for their work,” Kimberly Meyer said in the release from LPD. “We are also incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community; everyone has been so kind and compassionate. We would also like to thank the medical personnel who provided care and assistance to us following the incident.”