The FACE Act protects churches and parishioners from violence and intimidation.

Don Lemon's involvement suggests he was an activist, not just a journalist.

The case highlights the nuances of free speech and the role of the Justice Department.

The Church Invasion: Will Don Lemon Be Arrested?

In a recent episode of Tony Katz Today, Tony Katz was joined by Ed Morrissey, a journalist and expert on the intersection of politics and law, to discuss the recent church invasion case involving Don Lemon and others. The conversation delved into the complexities of the First Amendment, the role of the Justice Department, and the implications of this case on our understanding of free speech.

The incident in question involved a group of individuals, including Don Lemon, a former CNN host, who entered a church in Minneapolis and disrupted a service, intimidating the congregation and violating the FACE Act. Ed Morrissey noted that the FBI’s decision to engage in arrests and obtain an indictment through a grand jury demonstrates a commitment to upholding the law and protecting the rights of all individuals.

One of the key points of discussion was the FACE Act, a federal law that protects both abortion clinics and churches from violence and intimidation. Ed Morrissey emphasized that “the FACE Act does protect churches and does protect parishioners” and that the law was enacted to address violence against both abortion clinics and churches. He also highlighted the importance of understanding the context of the law and its application in this specific case.

The conversation also touched on the role of Don Lemon and his involvement in the church invasion. Ed Morrissey noted that “he was clearly an activist” and that his actions, including coordinating with others and entering the church, suggest a level of involvement that goes beyond that of a journalist. He also pointed out that “he’s going to have to lawyer up” and that his statements, including a claim that he was only a journalist, may be used against him in court.

Throughout this segment, Tony Katz and Ed Morrissey engaged in a thoughtful and nuanced discussion about the complexities of free speech, the role of the Justice Department, and the implications of this case on our understanding of the law. They also touched on the broader implications of this incident, including the potential impact on the midterms and the role of radicalization in politics.

If you’re interested in understanding the intricacies of this case and the broader implications of the church invasion, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Tony Katz and Ed Morrissey’s conversation and gain a deeper understanding of the issues at play.

Listen to the “The Church Invasion: Will Don Lemon Be Arrested?” discussion in full here:

