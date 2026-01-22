Trump And The EU: The Art Of Negotiation

EU suspends US trade deal, citing concerns over Greenland

Suspension threatens $600 billion European investment in US economy

Experts warn suspension is a self-inflicted wound hurting European markets

The Art of Negotiation: A Conversation with Dr Matt Will

In this episode of Tony Katz Today, Tony Katz sits down with Dr Matt Will, an economist at the University of Indianapolis, to discuss the recent trade deal between the US and Europe. The conversation takes a fascinating turn as they delve into the intricacies of the deal and the implications of the European Union’s decision to suspend it.

The trade deal, which was struck last year, aimed to reduce the EU’s reliance on Russia by committing to buy a significant portion of LNG, oil, and nuclear fuels from the US. This was a key part of the agreement, along with the $600 billion investment into the US economy from European companies. However, the EU’s decision to suspend the deal has left many wondering about the motivations behind this move.

As Tony Katz puts it, “The Europeans are stating that they are going to suspend the trade deal regarding the conversation about tariffs if we don’t get Greenland.” Dr Matt Will explains the economics behind the deal and the potential consequences of the EU’s actions. “The threat is Trump derangement syndrome,” he says. “They just don’t know how to react to when he says something.”

The conversation also touches on the topic of tariffs, with Tony Katz pointing out that the actual tariff would not be good for the US. “The implementation would not be good,” he says. “It’s ten to twenty-five percent on top of the fifteen percent if the original deal sticks.” Dr Matt Will agrees, stating that the EU’s decision to suspend the deal is a self-inflicted wound.

One of the most interesting aspects of the conversation is the discussion about the EU’s motivations. Tony Katz suggests that the Europeans know exactly how this is going to play out and are playing to their own constituencies to show strength. “They’re trying to play a game of chicken with the guy who’s the best in the world at playing a game of chicken,” he says.

The episode also explores the potential consequences of the EU’s actions, with Dr Matt Will pointing out that the markets in Europe are reacting negatively to the news. “The tax is down, that’s the German index,” he says. “The indexes in Europe are reacting negatively because this is going to hurt the European economy.”

As the conversation comes to a close, Tony Katz reflects on the EU’s decision to suspend the trade deal. “They’re doing an even dumber thing because they’re throwing out the old deal,” he says. “That’s what’s hurting the European market.”

If you’re interested in understanding the intricacies of international trade and the implications of the EU’s decision, this episode of Tony Katz Today is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Tony Katz and Dr Matt Will discuss the trade deal, tariffs, and the EU’s motivations. Listen to the full episode and gain a deeper understanding of the complex issues at play.

