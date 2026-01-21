Protesters chanted 'hands up, don't shoot' despite the claim being fabricated.

Protesters may have violated federal laws like the FACE Act and Ku Klux Klan Act.

Allowing such behavior could lead to greater escalation, requiring DOJ intervention.

The Intersection of Violence and the Law: A Conversation with William Jacobson

In this episode of Tony Katz Today, we’re diving into a pressing issue that’s been making headlines: the intersection of violence and the law. Joining Tony is William Jacobson, a Cornell Law professor and the mind behind Legal Insurrection dot com. Together, they explore the recent incident where anti-ICE protesters disrupted a church service in Minnesota, chanting “hands up, don’t shoot,” a phrase that’s been linked to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The phrase “hands up, don’t shoot” originated from the Michael Brown case in Ferguson, Missouri, where it was later found that the story was a fabrication. Yet, it gave rise to the Black Lives Matter movement, which has now been co-opted by anti-ICE protesters. William Jacobson notes, “This is a bizarre situation where anti-ICE protesters are violating the rights of people chanting ‘hands up, don’t shoot.’ But what they’re chanting is a complete fabrication.”

The incident raises questions about the limits of protest and the protection of religious freedom. Tony Katz asks, “Why was Don Lemon, a former CNN anchor, there with the protesters, claiming he was just a journalist?” William Jacobson responds, “It’s going to be very fact-intensive, and the question is going to be what was he doing there? Why did he go there? What did he know?” Jacobson points out that the government didn’t accept the claim that being a journalist protected individuals from prosecution during the January 6th incident.

Love Tony Katz Today? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The discussion also touches on the legal aspects of the incident, with William Jacobson explaining that the protesters may be violating federal laws, including the FACE Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act. He notes, “If we let those lines be breached, if we say to these protesters, you can do whatever you want, okay, which is essentially what Democrats are telling them. It doesn’t matter we hate ICE, you hate ICE. You can do whatever you want.” Jacobson emphasizes that allowing such behavior will lead to a greater escalation and that the Department of Justice should draw the line.

Throughout the conversation, Tony Katz and William Jacobson delve into the complexities of the issue, discussing the intersection of politics, law, and social justice. They explore the idea that the left’s desire for violent rhetoric and excusing violence can lead to a culture of intolerance and disregard for the law.

If you’re interested in understanding the intricacies of this issue and the potential consequences of allowing such behavior to go unchecked, this episode is a must-listen. Join Tony Katz and William Jacobson as they break down the facts and explore the implications of this pressing issue. Listen to the full episode of Tony Katz Today to hear more about the intersection of violence and the law.

Listen to the “The Limits Of Protest And The Protection Of Religious Freedom” discussion in full here:

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show here:

Archived episodes here:

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio