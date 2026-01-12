Removing Maduro may not change regime's character if Delsea Rodriguez takes over

The Trump administration's justification for action in Venezuela is legally questionable

The Monroe Doctrine's 'American exceptionalism' is an outdated approach to international relations

Source: JUAN BARRETO / Getty

The Venezuela Conundrum: A Conversation with Noah Rothman

The recent developments in Venezuela have left many wondering: what’s next for the country, and what does it mean for the United States? In this episode of Tony Katz, Tony sits down with Noah Rothman, a senior editor at National Review, to explore the complexities of the situation.

Noah’s latest piece, “Trump’s approach to Venezuela lives down to the left’s caricature of the Iraq War,” sparked a lively discussion about the parallels between the two conflicts.

“The legality of the strikes is a little bit of a self-looking ice cream cone,” Noah says, referring to the Trump administration’s justification for the operation. “It’s a theory, but it’s not one that I think would hold up under any scrutiny.”

Love Tony Katz Today? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

One of the key takeaways from the conversation is that the removal of Maduro from power doesn’t necessarily mean a change in the regime’s character. “If you still have Delsea Rodriguez, the vice president, now running the show, if you still have the rest of the Maduro regime in place, it’s just like Nicholas Maduro is on some kind of extended vacation, but he’s still the CEO,” Noah explains. This raises questions about the true nature of the operation and what the Trump administration’s ultimate goals are.

The conversation also touches on the idea of the Monroe Doctrine, which has been invoked by the administration as a justification for its actions in Venezuela. Noah argues that this approach is problematic, as it’s based on a outdated notion of American exceptionalism. “The Western Hemisphere belongs to us, and we’re going to protect it,” Noah says, summarizing the doctrine’s core idea. “But that’s not a 21st-century approach to international relations.”

Tony and Noah delve into the intricacies of the situation, discussing the implications of the operation for the region and the United States. They also explore the parallels between the Trump administration’s approach to Venezuela and its handling of the Iraq War. Noah notes that the administration’s rhetoric on the issue is often at odds with its actual actions, leading to confusion and skepticism.

As the situation in Venezuela continues to unfold, it’s clear that there are no easy answers. But by listening to this episode of Tony Katz Today, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of the complexities at play and the perspectives of those involved. Join Tony and Noah as they navigate the nuances of this critical issue and explore what it means for the future of the region. Listen to the full episode to hear their conversation and gain a better understanding of the Venezuela conundrum.

Listen to the “The Venezuela Conundrum: A Conversation With Noah Rothman” discussion in full here:

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show here:

Archived episodes here:

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio