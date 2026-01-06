Highly sophisticated, coordinated mission with 150 aircraft, no casualties.

CIA intelligence enabled precise replication of Maduro's fortress for training.

Operation denies Venezuelan oil to Russia, China, strengthens US regional influence.

Maduro Capture Was Masterclass

The operation to capture Nicholas Maduro, the former leader of Venezuela, was a masterclass in military precision and strategic planning. In this episode of Tony Katz Today, we’re joined by Major Mike Lyons, a retired United States Army military analyst, to break down the details of this daring operation.

As Major Lyons puts it, “This was likely one of the most sophisticated and important military missions in the history of our country, and it was done without any casualties whatsoever.” The operation involved 150 aircraft, a feat that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. But what’s even more impressive is the level of planning and coordination that went into this mission.

The CIA played a crucial role in laying the groundwork for this operation, gathering intelligence and creating a pathway for the helicopters to reach Maduro’s location. As Major Lyons explains, “The level of detail of the CIA did to set the table for this was also pretty amazing.” The agency was able to replicate Maduro’s fortress, where he was living on a military base, and train on it, making the operation feel like something out of a movie.

But what’s often overlooked in discussions about this operation is the strategic significance of the oil at stake. As Major Lyons points out, “The oil is not going to end up in the hands of the Russians or the Chinese.” The control of Venezuelan oil gives the United States leverage against countries like China and Russia, which have been trying to expand their influence in the region.

The operation also sends a message to the Chinese, who were caught off guard and didn’t even know about the mission. As Major Lyons notes, “The Chinese delegation was there the day before, and if they did know something, they surely wouldn’t have put their people at risk of being anywhere near that place when this took place.” The level of secrecy and surprise was a key factor in the success of the operation.

The implications of this operation are far-reaching, and we’re just beginning to see the ripple effects. As Major Lyons suggests, “This is the second time we’ve seen absolute perfection from our military in a way that people didn’t think could happen.” It’s a testament to the skill and expertise of the US military, and a reminder that the United States is a force to be reckoned with.

