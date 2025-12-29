BMV Test Exam Is Now Available In 13 Different Foreign Languages
- Indiana BMV now offers exams in 13 foreign languages, seen as a logistical nightmare by some.
- Commentator argues English should be the only language for government forms and tests.
- Criticizes those who call him 'racist' or 'bigot' for supporting English-only policies.
BMV Test Exam Is Now Available In 13 Different Foreign Languages. It’s a logistical nightmare, and it’s not fair to the people who are already here, who have worked hard to learn English and become a part of our society.
So, one of the stories that most caught my attention was this very weird post about forms in Indiana. This is a story about the BMV, and it was I saw a couple of people posting about this. Jacob Stewart’s post over there at the IndyStar seems odd.
The Indiana BMV allows people to take the knowledge exam and audio format in seven several foreign languages, and sure enough there’s a post, uh something from the BMV about how we now offer French Creole, Haitian Creole, and Swahili knowledge exams in audio upon request at every branch during normal business hours. You will not need an interpreter and will need to take the exam and the audio format for these languages moving forward. Uh, there’s Dutch, there’s French, there’s Arabic, there’s Polish… just so we’re all clear. I am a believer that English should be the official language of the United States. But there can be no question that only government forms can be offered up in English. Only government tests of any kind, driver’s licenses, or anything else that we would require some knowledge base four has to be in English, no other language. Now someone’s going to call me a racist or a bigot or a xenophobe. And my response is, why don’t those people go to hell? Gosh, I missed you, I missed being on air. Yeah, I took a little bit of time. I still may take some time. But it seems that when we’re not together, honesty is not spoken in Indiana, and that is an issue. I don’t care if these people are angry or upset or as they scream names. They’re always name calling, they’re always upset. They’re always calling you a racist or a bigot or a xenophobe. Oh, it’s been a heck of a week. What are we insane? English only the end. I don’t care if these other people get jobs or not. If they can’t learn English, if they can’t do the basics to be a part of society, then the answer is no, and also no benefits. You may not want to come to the United States. You have to learn. My grandparents learned. They walked across the bridge into Manhattan, and they went to night school and they learned English. You gotta learn, you gotta learn. If you’re not willing to learn, you have to go. There are no deals for you. There’s no money for you, there is no benefit for you. Zero. The State of Indiana is insane.
