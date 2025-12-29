Listen Live
ECHL, Players Union Agree to New CBA, Ending 2-Day Strike

The ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association have tentatively agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, ending a strike that lasted for two days.

Published on December 29, 2025

Lamps inside the goal judge's booth are tested at the Cow Palace in Daly City, Calif. on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2012, where the San Francisco Bulls minor league hockey team begins its inaugural season in the ECHL on Oct. 8
Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

STATEWIDE — A new collective bargaining agreement has been confirmed between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association.

On Saturday, the league and union announced that a tentative agreement had been reached, ending a two-day strike. The deal still has to be ratified by the board of governors and the full player membership.

ECHL teams started this season under the terms of a collective bargaining agreement that expired in June.

A total of 28 games were postponed on Friday and Saturday, including the Indy Fuel v. Fort Wayne Komets game scheduled for Dec. 26. The Fuel also postponed their game set for Saturday night against the Wheeling Nailers and Sunday’s matchup with the Toledo Walleye.

Details about the new CBA have not been shared, and it’s unclear exactly when the ECHL season will resume.

