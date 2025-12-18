“Word of the Year” is Inspired By A.I.

Merriam-Webster has announced the “Word of the Year” 2025 and it’s inspired by the big boom of Artificial Intelligence.

With A.I. technology on the rise, the historic dictionary announces “slop” as the word of the year. It’s actually pretty fitting…

Webster defines “slop” as “digital content of low quality that is produced usually in quantity by means of artificial intelligence.” The number of people looking up the slang word skyrocketed over the year. “All that stuff was dumped on our screens and the word of the year captured it in just four letters. The English language came through again,” Merriam-Webster president Greg Barlow said in a statement on Monday.

“Slop” itself is a great way of using the English language to poke fun of the very thing it’s describing. “It’s almost like the word sends a little message to AI: When it comes to replacing human creativity, sometimes you don’t seem too superintelligent,” pointed out by Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster editor at large

Listen to Hammer and Nigel’s reaction to the “Word of the Year” here: