IMPD Officer Accused of Driving Drunk, Faces Charges

(Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

INDIANAPOLIS–An IMPD officer, Ofc. Bryan Gibson, has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit.

Police say Gibson was found to be under the influence of alcohol when he arrived for a scheduled administrative duty shift at the Southeast District on December 10. They say they detected an odor of alcohol on him and made the appropriate notifications.

Chief Chris Bailey suspended Gibson without pay and recommended his termination to the IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board.

“At the time of this incident, Gibson was assigned to administrative duty and did not have police powers while under administrative investigation for an unrelated personnel matter,” said IMPD in a news release on Wednesday December 17.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Gibson, and his initial hearing is scheduled for January 20, 2026. Gibson is being charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVWI) and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol

concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher.