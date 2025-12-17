Source: Anadolu / Getty

André Carson Has Poor Judgment Of Right And Wrong

On today’s show, Tony tackled a sensitive and timely topic: the relationship between Islam and Western civilization. The conversation was a thought-provoking exploration of the complexities surrounding this topic.

Tony Katz began by expressed his concerns about the impact of Islam on Western civilization, stating, “The whole idea that diversity is our strength is nonsense. It’s a lie, it’s a fraud.” He argued that recognizing the American ideal, rather than diversity, is what truly makes America strong. Congressman Andre Carson posts that blaming an entire religion for the actions of a few rogue individuals is “the definition of violent.” He emphasized that Muslims are an integral part of American society, serving in law enforcement and contributing to the country’s growth.

Tony Katz brought up Congressman Carson’s past associations with controversial figures, including Louis Farrakhan. Congressman Carson acknowledged these connections but maintained that they don’t define his character. Tony Katz, however, saw these relationships as a reflection of Congressman Carson’s poor judgment and lack of understanding of right and wrong.

Tony Katz:

I have discussed Andre Carson and his poor character, his inability to recognize right from wrong, his friendship with Louis Farrakhan, whom he will not condemn, his willingness to attend panels with those who are on the terror watch list. In the end, he didn’t actually appear on the panel, but he had agreed to it was on the flyers. He wants to argue that he didn’t know this has many years ago… Rashida Talib, who’s an anti-Semite. You are a very poor character a judge, very poor judge of character. And I have never said this to you before. I will debate this with you anytime anywhere. You want to come on the show, you want to set up a time, we’ll sit in front of the audience. I’m a man of no fear until you recognize and say out loud that Islamists are a problem. The radicals are a problem. They are indeed murderers. They believe in a worldwide caliphate. They want all non-believers killed. As a matter of fact, they are commanded to.

