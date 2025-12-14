$468,934.43 And Counting Raised In 2025 WIBC Radiothon For The Salvation Army

During the station’s 31st time hosting the WIBC Radiothon, you helped The Salvation Army of Central Indiana exceed its fundraising goal!

This weekend, WIBC and The Salvation Army was hoping to raise $450,000.

We raised $468,934.43 and still counting.

The WIBC Radiothon broadcast started Friday December 12th at 6AM and ended Saturday December 13th at 6PM.

The official total will be announced on Monday.

Presenting Sponsor: Financial Center

Phone Bank Sponsor: Pike Medical

Each year, WIBC helps fundraise for The Salvation Army by hosting the Radiothon, during which time you can donate to provide resources for Hoosiers in need, and learn more about the organization’s work.

Radio personalities including Pat Sullivan, Denny Smith, Terri Stacy, Matt Bair, Jason Hammer, Nigel, Casey Daniels, Mel McMahon and many more spent a grand total of 36 hourssharing the load in broadcasting from Sullivan Hardware and Garden on North Keystone Avenue fueling the need of giving this holiday season!

So many more magical stories happened this year even with a weather advisory occuring during the radiothon.

Thank you to everyone who made reaching the 2025 WIBC Radiothon goal possible.

The station is now excitedly looking toward 2026 and will be excited to share final numbers once announced.

Take a look below at a few photos and videos from the WIBC Radiothon 2025. We will update more as we receive them!

Please note that you can still donate to the salvation army. You can text JOY to 317-239-9393 or visit wibcradiothon.com.

