WIBC Radiothon 2023

For 28 years, the WIBC Radiothon for The Salvation Army has been a holiday tradition in Central Indiana. The Salvation Army’s largest annual fundraising event of the year is back Friday, December 8, 2023 and runs through Saturday, December 9, 2023, with a record goal and big plans for the 36-hour live broadcast from Sullivan Hardware and Gardens at 6955 N. Keystone Avenue.

In response to increased need in the community, a new goal has been set to raise $415,000 to fund vital programs in Central Indiana that help families, individuals, and children in need.

The live broadcast will be hosted by popular 93.1 WIBC on-air personalities, including Pat Sullivan, Denny Smith, Terri Stacy, Matt Bair, Jason Hammer, Nigel Laskowski, Rob Kendall, and Casey Daniels. WIBC Radiothon Executive Producer Mel McMahon is back and will join hosts on air throughout the entire broadcast.

The WIBC Radiothon kicks off at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, December 8 and wraps up at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 9. Throughout the live broadcast, listeners will get to hear from the people closest to The Salvation Army’s services in Central Indiana, including staff, pastors, clients, volunteers, and donors to the organization. Live music will also play a big part in the broadcast on Saturday as local performers help to put listeners and shoppers at Sullivan Hardware and Gardens in a Christmas spirit.

For the last 28 years, WIBC listeners have helped raise nearly $4.6 million for local programs and services! The money raised helps The Salvation Army serve kids in need in Central Indiana. Because of your support, kids can take dance lessons, music lessons, participate in art programs, get help with homework, won’t go hungry, know they have a safe place to sleep, get toys at Christmas, and more.

Multiple ways to donate:

Donate online at WIBCRadiothon.com . Make a one-time donation of any amount or choose to become a sustaining donor by making a “25 by 12” – $25 each month for the next 12 months (total donation amount is $300)

Make a one-time donation of any amount or choose to become a sustaining donor by making a “25 by 12” – $25 each month for the next 12 months (total donation amount is $300) Text HOOSIER to 24-365 to get a link to the online donation form

to get a link to the online donation form Call the Phone Bank at 1-833-855-9393 during the live broadcast

during the live broadcast Make your donation in person by stopping by Sullivan Hardware and Gardens during normal operating hours

During Radiothon make sure to share your pictures from the event or you giving a donation on social media using the hashtag #WIBCRadiothon

To sponsor the Radiothon or to become an angel donor, contact Duke Haddad with The Salvation Army at (317) 224-1019 or duke.haddad@usc.salvationarmy.org.

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS

THANK YOU TO OUR GENEROUS INDIVIDUAL AND FAMILY DONORS

Randall Family Trust, Trent and Amy Cowles, Bill and Joan Ervin, Ron and Laura Frieden, Rick and Penny Conner, Randle Family Foundation, Billie Gilligan, Drs. Bill and Kathy Clark, Roger and Teresa Keller, The Smith Family, The Murphy Family, and many, many anonymous donors.