Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Colts Quarterback Quagmire: Grandpa Philip Rivers To Workout For Team

The Indianapolis Colts’ season has been marred by a string of injuries, and it’s clear that the team’s decision-making has been called into question. Tony Katz’s take on the Colts’ situation is straightforward: “The Indianapolis Colts knew the leg injury was worse than they were telling us, and they told them to go out there anyway, not looking out for his best interest, not looking out for the long-term team’s best interest.” He’s specifically critical of the team’s handling of Daniel Jones, who suffered a leg injury that’s now put the season in jeopardy. Tony’s not mincing words when it comes to the team’s decision-making. “That’s what this team does under Chris Ballard again and again and again. That’s just my take.” He’s not alone in his skepticism, as the Colts’ handling of Riley Leonard’s injury has also raised eyebrows. “I don’t know what the curse is, but it is clearly Joe Hogsett’s fault,” Tony jokes.

Tony Katz:

What this team does under Chris Ballard again and again and again. That’s just my take. Someone else could have a different take, have more data, I could change my mind. But faith in Chris Ballard? No, no, no, no. They really did put Daniel Jones out there to have a heck of a lot of potential problems, and now they have with the Achilles which he had the surgery on to repair. The season is done. So, for those of you are paying attention to leg injuries, that’s Caitlin Clark, Tyrus Haliburton, Daniel Jones, possible knee. With Riley Leonard. I do not know what the curse is, so they’re bringing Philip Rivers that is just nutty. By the way, if he plays, I’m gonna watch absolutely, I’m gonna… Where is Anthony Richardson? He still has the orbital fracture from an exercise band, so he’s not coming back. And we do have Brett Rypien on the squad. He’s on the practice squad. So there doesn’t seem to be much faith in his ability, but there he is.

Listen to the “Colts Quarterback Quagmire: Grandpa Philip Rivers To Workout For Team” discussion (3 parts, JMV and Letter to Andrew Luck) in full here: