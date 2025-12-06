Chestnut, Sudo, & Wehry Prep For Hermanaki Wing Competition

It’s a big weekend for Hoosier fans this weekend with the Big Ten in Indy! How excited are we for the IU vs Ohio State game? At least 25lb of chicken wings worth.

The Big Ten Football Championship is taking over Indy this weekend and things are kicking off with the fan favorite, Big Ten Fan Fest eating competition. In the past, world champions have competed in Indy’s own St. Elmo shrimp cocktail competition. This year Ale Emporium is the presenting sponsor for the first-ever World Famous Hermanaki® Wing Eating Contest!

Some of the world’s biggest food champs will be competing to see who can eat the most Hermanaki wings. Competitors include Nick Wehry, the #6 ranked eater in the world, Miki Sudo, ranked #5 and #1 for females, and of course, a now Hoosier himself, the #1 ranked eater in the world, Joey Chestnut!

Chestnut, Sudo, and Wehry stopped by the Hammer and Nigel Show to talk a little behind-the-scenes prep, a little trash talk, and they even have a small practice round with Hammer! Watch the friendly competition below and listen to the full conversation here: