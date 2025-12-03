Source: Salah Malkawi / Getty

Why Did Marlin Stutzman Spend Thanksgiving In Qatar?

In a world where politics and international relations can be complex and contentious, it’s refreshing to hear from leaders who are willing to tackle tough questions and challenge the status quo. In this episode of our podcast, we’re joined by Congressman Marlin Stutzman of Indiana’s Third District, who shares his insights on the intricacies of Qatar’s relationship with the United States and the Middle East.

Congressman Stutzman’s visit to Qatar over Thanksgiving was a timely opportunity to explore the country’s role in the region and its connections to Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, and other key players. When asked about the trip, he explained, “I wanted to visit the troops, and so that was the main objective of the trip, was to visit the al Udeid Air Force Base there in the middle of the country where we have a very large air force base.” His visit was a chance to understand the complexities of the region and to assess the US-Qatar relationship.

One of the key questions on everyone’s mind is whether Qatar’s support for Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood is a deal-breaker for the US. Congressman Stutzman was clear in his response: “If they’re supporting terrorism in a Muslim Brotherhood, that is a that’s just a deal breaker.” He emphasized that the US needs to take a firm stance on this issue and not compromise on its values.

The conversation also touched on the topic of redistricting in Indiana, which has been a contentious issue in recent months. Congressman Stutzman shared his thoughts on the proposed map, saying, “I like the map. I like the fact that this is you know, we’re fighting the left in California, in Illinois, in New York.” He believes that the map is a step in the right direction and will help ensure equal representation in Washington, DC.

Throughout the episode, Congressman Stutzman’s candor and expertise shine through as he navigates the complexities of international relations and domestic politics. His willingness to challenge the status quo and speak truth to power is a refreshing reminder of the importance of leadership in our democracy.

If you’re interested in understanding the intricacies of US foreign policy and the complexities of the Middle East, this episode is a must-listen. Congressman Stutzman’s insights and expertise provide a unique perspective on the issues that matter most. Tune in to hear his thoughts on Qatar, Hamas, and the Muslim Brotherhood, as well as his take on the proposed redistricting map in Indiana. Listen to the full episode and discover the importance of leadership in shaping our nation’s future.

Tony Katz:

Laura Loomer asked a very good question at the Pentagon Briefing, A very good question. It’s an unbelievably good question because Qatar is getting treated with kid gloves by the administration, something I disagree with in great measure. But then it was Lumer, who, by the way, the one who has handcuffed herselves to the doors when it was Twitter and has shown herself to be a bit of outrageously nutty multiple times. But man, no quit in that woman. She reported that there were members of Congress and influencers who spent their Thanksgiving in Qatar.

I said, “that’s odd.” One of those people she mentioned was Congressman Marlin Stutzman of the Indiana 3rd. He joins us right now, Congressman, I appreciate you taking the time to be with us. I do want to get into the redistricting conversation as that has passed committee in Indiana, but you’re on record concerns with Qatar in regard to terrorism. I absolutely believe Qatar has been a supporter of terrorism, and I do not like this approach from the White House in the slightest. So, let’s start with how did you end up in Qatar for Thanksgiving?

Listen to the “Why Did Marlin Stutzman Spend Thanksgiving In Qatar?” discussion in full here: