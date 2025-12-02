Source: Derya Mercan / Getty

The Redistricting Debate: A Conversation About Fairness and Bigotry

We’re diving into the contentious world of redistricting in Indiana, where the conversation is heating up over proposed changes to the state’s congressional map. Tony Katz, a well-known voice in Indiana politics, shares his thoughts on the issue and why he believes the left’s argument is built on shaky ground.

Tony starts by pointing out that the left’s claim that the new map is unfair is based on a lack of a clear definition of what “fair” means. “What’s fair?” he asks. “Everyone’s gonna have a different answer.” He argues that districts are drawn by the party in power, and that’s just the way it is. “The maps are never quote unquote fair,” he says. “This is a lie.”

One of the most contentious aspects of the proposed map is the breaking up of Marion County into four districts. Tony believes this is being misrepresented as a racist move, aimed at getting rid of the only black member of Congress from Indiana, Congressman Andre Carson. However, he points out that Congressman Carson has a history of controversy, including his association with individuals on the terrorist watch list. “He’s a man of suspect character,” Tony says. “He is a man who has always been a man of suspect character.”

Tony’s main concern is that the left is using the redistricting debate as a way to push their own agenda, rather than having a genuine conversation about fairness. He believes that the idea that Hoosiers are bigots if they don’t vote for a black candidate is a “real ugly” narrative. “You have to have a district for the black people of Indiana,” he says. “That’s insane. Every district is for people of Indiana, regardless of their skin color.”

Tony Katz:

So, amongst all the insanity of the redistricting conversation in Indiana, which is going to dominate the week and maybe the week after that, is this conversation of racism, which no one should be surprised by. When you don’t have an argument, as the left does not, you scream scream “racism.”

Look at what you’re doing to these districts. Because the new map is out, which I don’t know if it is going to be the final map. And when you first take a look at the map that’s being proposed, you’re like, oh, that looks like Illinois. Oh that’s rough.

But then the left will get into see that map is not fair, and of course they have no argument. There is no one who has an argument about the concept of fairness. What’s fair. We are a state that has nine congressional districts, seven of them are Republican. US Democrats will tell you it’s not fair, and then you say, well, “what’s fair?,” and everyone’s gonna have a different answer. Fairness is not a part of this conversation. And I wish the emotional people would stop, but they don’t ever stop because they’re emotional.

Listen to the “The Redistricting Debate: A Conversation About Fairness and Bigotry” discussion in full here: