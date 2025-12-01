State Senator Bohacek Is Responding Emotionally, Not Rationally

Source: Indiana State Senate / Indiana State Senate

Tony Katz Defends Redistricting Amid Political Controversy

In a fiery morning broadcast, radio host Tony Katz didn’t mince words about redistricting, challenging opponents and fellow Republicans alike on what he sees as a straightforward power issue. “The power grab conversation. Well, you have power, are you going to use it or not? Democrats never have a problem using power,” Katz stated bluntly, setting the tone for his unapologetic stance on the controversial topic.

Katz systematically dismantled arguments against redistricting, particularly targeting the notion that Republican policies are unpopular. He argued that Republican control reflects voter preferences rather than manipulated districts. “They don’t want the policy of boys thinking they could be girls. They don’t want the policies of excess taxation, they don’t want the policies of weakness,” he explained, suggesting that Republican governance stems from genuine public support.

The host took particular issue with what he perceives as a double standard in political discourse: “The real story here seems to be that when Democrats utilize power, why are you looking at us? When Republicans utilize power, look at them.” This hypocrisy, according to Katz, shouldn’t deter Republicans from exercising their lawfully obtained authority.

Tony Katz:

And then there is the story here that State Senator Michael Bohacek is saying he’s a no vote on redistricting because:

Senator, you are wrong. I didn’t say you have to condone what President Trump said. I didn’t say you have to like it. I didn’t say you couldn’t respond to it any way you wish. But you are allowing your emotions to cloud a vote, and that, sir, is disqualifying. And I will say it to you nose to nose in a very personal conversation to which I do not believe you are ready. Emotions getting the best of you are damaging and I’m gonna ask you to stop it now. I will have this conversation anywhere, including on air. Also, there’s a real question about your wife:

… and the funding received from Congressman Democrat Frank Mrvan for $1.5 million dollars that was given to an organization that she helps run, but we’ll leave that to the side. Your emotions are not policy, sir. Your emotions are getting in the way of what is good policy. You should vote yes on redistricting happy to discuss at anytime.

Listen to the “State Senator Bohacek Is Responding Emotionally, Not Rationally” discussion in full here: