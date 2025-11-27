Teenager Killed, 2 Hurt in Evansville Shooting

Source: Policeman on crime scene . Red plastic tape and police officer, gun belt, handcuffs and gun.With a sunshine flare coming in.

EVANSVILLE, Ind — A 17-year-old boy was killed and two others injured in a shooting early Wednesday on Marshall Avenue, police said.

Evansville Police said dispatchers received a call at 5:35 a.m. reporting a possible gunshot victim in the 1700 block of Marshall Avenue. Callers reported hearing 10 to 12 shots and seeing people running from the area.

Officers found three victims. One was inside a car that had been struck by gunfire, and two were outside the vehicle. Police said 17-year-old Josiah Madrid died at the scene. A 15-year-old and an adult were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators used drones and K9 units to search for suspects but have not determined whether the shooting was targeted.

The investigation is ongoing.