Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Trump’s Obamacare Subsidy Plan: A Political Reality Check. This is a continuation of a bad plan and a bad idea. This is trying to alleviate some cost issues of this bad plan and bad idea.

Tony Katz delivered a candid analysis of President Trump’s approach to Obamacare subsidies, challenging listeners to reconcile their disappointment with political reality. The episode featured an insightful conversation with Ed Morrissey of HotAir.com, who helped break down the complexities of Trump’s healthcare strategy.

Katz opened by addressing the frustration some conservatives feel about Trump extending Obamacare subsidies. However, he argued this move was entirely predictable, suggesting that Democrats’ attempt to force a government shutdown was actually a desperate effort to prevent Trump from “stealing their thunder” on healthcare policy.

Morrissey offered a nuanced perspective on Trump’s two-year subsidy extension plan, which includes income-based eligibility restrictions and directs funds to health savings accounts rather than insurance companies. “This doesn’t solve anything that we would want it to solve,” Morrissey explained. “This is a continuation of a bad plan and a bad idea. This is trying to alleviate some cost issues of this bad plan and a bad idea.”

The conversation highlighted the tension between conservative principles and political pragmatism. As Morrissey colorfully put it: “This is sort of like a caca sandwich. And what you’ve done is you put fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on it to make it a little bit more palatable. That’s all this really is.”

Tony Katz:

If you want to be angry with President Trump for extending the subsidies of Obamacare. You’re more than welcome to. But did you not know what you were voting for? Did you not understand what was happening all around you? This was the only thing that was going to happen. And I know a guy on radio who told you exactly that. It was me, of course, Tony Katz. Tony Katz today, guys, good to be here. Trump was going to extend the subsidies on Obamacare, not that I wanted that. I want Obamacare gone. Democrats couldn’t have him steal their thunder, so they decided to engage a shutdown so they can make the issue really theirs. And then they thought they could, you know, just strong arm Republicans into, you know, giving in and bowing down to their needs and quitting and saying. Okay, okay, we give all that stuff. And it didn’t happen, and Democrats are indeed infuriated about it. But of course Trump was going to extend the subsidies.

The question is what he’s trying to do now is this different than extending the subsidies. The answer is no and yes. Talking to Ed Morrissey of hotair.com, let me now get into maybe one of the bigger stories of the day right here, and this has to do with Obamacare, where you’ve got the story over at hotair.com through Axios, Trump beats Schumer and Jeffries to the punch on an ACA subsidy plan.

Trump’s philosophy is, why does the money go to hospitals and other groups. Why don’t we give the money directly back to the people, and therefore we can bring down the cost of this ridiculous Obamacare. Now I’m no fan of this. I don’t want Obamacare at all. I want to see it ripped out by the route. But I did say on this program repeatedly that the reason that the political left was trying so hard, so incredibly hard, when it came to pushing for these subsidies, we have to have a vote, we have to extend the subsidies, is that Trump was going to come in and take it from them, and they did not want to lose the subject. They didn’t want to have Trump be the reason that healthcare quote unquote was saved in America. They couldn’t lose this thing that is their juggernaut. You see this story, you go through this plan. What is the plan? What is the political reality of it?

Listen to the “Trump’s Obamacare Subsidy Plan: A Political Reality Check” discussion in full here:

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show here:

Archived episodes here:

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio